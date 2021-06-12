SEE: AMIS banned 1994 ad has actors refusing to put on underwear





Most of us who grew up in India in the 1990s and early 2000s were all obsessed with the American sitcom FRIENDS, and although Gen Z may have found over a thousand reasons to criticize the series. – whether for toxicity, codependency or lack of political correctness, some of us must disagree. While the show could have been problematic and would never be done with the same politically incorrect jokes and tropes in today’s ‘waking up’ times, you have to give it to the show to be ahead of its time, stressing the toxic behaviors that people indulge in without realizing their own mistakes, but wrapping it all up in one of the most hilarious and entertaining shows that have spanned over 15 years. The show not only made lead actors Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) global celebrities overnight, but also ended up becoming one of the most watched shows of its time, long before the Netflix and Cold era. READ ALSO | It was progressive back then: Amid sexist, homophobic and transphobic accusations, Friends star Lisa Kudrow defends the series Most recently, a fan page for the series posted a seemingly banned commercial for the 1994 series in which all of the cast look super young. However, the page claimed the ad was banned as the actors were seen wearing their underwear in the ad, jokingly suggesting they were doing so to get more views. A young Courtney Cox is seen in one of the videos protesting to boil down to such tactics just for audience sake, but when she realizes the show has been granted a time slot, she enthusiastically asks Matt LeBlanc unzipping her dress. The hilarious ad is clearly made for a joke, and the boys wear undershirts and boxers while the girls wear short nightgowns and are certainly dressed more than most on your Instagram feed. In fact, Bollywodo actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared the video in his Instagram Stories. Check it out: However, times were different when the show started, and the publicity didn’t make the cut. What do you think of this little piece of FRIENDS history?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos