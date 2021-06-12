Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about his connection to co-star Apurva Agnihotri; “I’m upset he’s leaving the show” – EXCLUSIVE





Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is seen as Vanraj Shah in “Anupamaa” by Rajan and Deepa Shahi, praises his friend and co-actor Apurva Agnihotri, who played Dr. Advait in the popular series. The duo knew each other from before and touring together only strengthened their bond. Sudhanshu said, “When I heard that Apurva was joining us in the show, I was extremely happy because I have a special place in my heart for Appu. He is a great human being and he is also extremely spiritual as I am. He is the most laid back and relaxed co-actor. He is so calm you feel so good with him. His vibe and energy is so positive it was great to work with him. ” READ ALSO: The actor of Anupamaa Apurva Agnihotri Exists The Show; Said: “My journey is coming to an end” “We were friends from before, but since we were on a location shoot we had more time to bond. We have some things in common – be it vocals or our favorite singer Kishore da or the spirituality – so it’s always nice to have someone who’s on the same page as you and there’s an endless amount of conversations you can have. So we’ve always cherished our times together, ”he said. he adds. READ ALSO: Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey faces a paranormal incident on film sets; Call it the most horrible experience in the life of Vanrajs VIDEO Apurva’s track recently ended in the series, and the cast and crew said goodbye to her with a heavy heart. Speaking of which, Sudhanshu said, “The Apurva track just ended in the show, and I would have loved it if it had continued for longer. This is one of the best companies you can have. as a co-star. I am upset that he is leaving, but we live in the same building so the good thing is we can meet anytime and we have the freedom to call each other and have another spiritual discussion. “ The actor-singer also agreed that while the co-stars share a good bond offscreen, their chemistry shows up onscreen as well. The story continues “When you’re friends with your co-stars, the chemistry becomes fantastic, and when your chemistry is good, it comes out beautifully and perfectly on screen. And that’s what the audience also enjoys and they love to watch it and he’s influenced in a very nice way, ”Sudhanshu concluded.

Image source: Instagram / sudanshu_pandey Discover more news on SpotboyE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos