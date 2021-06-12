7 immortal monsoon songs from Bollywood movies





With the month of June knocking on our doors, the monsoon is just around the corner. This season – marked by crackling rain, a hypnotic fresh and earthy scent, thundering clouds, and a deep craving for tea and donuts – is most Indian favorite.

In addition, Bollywood songs from Hindi movies which contain the essence of life in their powerful lyrics and haunting tunes beautifully capture the playful spirit of the monsoon season. Just listening to these songs while watching the rain hit your windows refreshes your mood and inspires a sense of calm. So if you are also making your Bollywood playlist in anticipation of the rainy season, here are some must-have evergreen monsoon songs.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi – 1958)

If you enjoy listening to the old Bollywood melodies that were produced at the end of the 20th century, then at one point or another you would certainly have come across this song created by legendary composer SD Burman. The classic song which portrays no rain but a very beautiful rain-soaked Madhubala was a great success. This is a drenched girl who goes out alone at night. The soundtrack focuses on Kishore Kumar, who plays the role of a mechanic and produces music with his tools.

Lakhon Ka Saawan Jaye (Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan – 1974)

Since Bollywood associates rain with romance, this season inevitably evokes feelings of nostalgia as well. The Bollywood song sung by the famous singer Lata Mangeshkar captures this emotion quite well. Rather, it is an affectionate joke between Zeenat Aman and Manoj Kumar in which the beautiful actress complains that her lover ignores the pleasant and romantic time in his search for work. This song is a must-have tune for women and girlfriends who feel neglected by their partners during the monsoon.





Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki Fir Wo Jhadi Hai (Chandni – 1989)

Unlike most happy and upbeat monsoon songs, this melody composed by Shiv Hari using lyrics by Anand Bakshi is hauntingly sad. The soundtrack features Vinod Khanna taking a trip down memory lane, remembering the good times he spent with his late wife, Juhi Chawla. The song is a juxtaposition of past and present moments and recalls heartaches and sad memories.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Pani Ne Aag Laga Di (Mohra – 1994)

The sizzling number featuring a very pretty Raveena Tandon forces you to get up and dance to the beat of the music. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the song expresses strong and intense emotions. Titled as the monsoon anthem by many fans of Bollywood songs, the melody has many rhythmic beats and fabulous choreography that will surely make your heart beat faster.





Koi Ladki Hai, Jab Wo Hansti Hai (Dil to Pagal Hai – 1997)

Recorded with the sweet voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan and filmed on Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan, this song from the popular Bollywood film, is a treat for listeners. This rainy number is a truly playful and upbeat soundtrack that fills with inspiration and zest. The melody takes audiences back to the good old days of childhood and is perfect to be enjoyed with friends and family.

Ghanaian Ghanaian (Lagaan – 2001)

The film is set in the pre-independence era in a small village in India. Along with its wonderful plot and cast, the film has also gained critical acclaim for its moving music. One song from this film that won the approval of audiences and critics was Ghanan Ghanan. The melody captures the anticipation of farmers as they await the arrival of the monsoon. The masterpiece beautifully and simply establishes the cultural and socio-economic link of rain to the lives of those who make a living from agriculture. For those who appreciate folk songs, this composition by AR Rehman is a must.





Barso Re Megha, Megha (Guru – 2007)

The dynamic song, created by legendary composer AR Rehman with haunting lyrics by Gulzar, is an evergreen melody. As well as featuring soul music and Miss World winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the track also features the beautiful green farms of Kerala villages. The song is about a young girl who fell in love for the first time and displays her enthusiasm. In the soundtrack, Aishwarya Rai displayed childlike innocence and agility through her graceful dance moves.

So, with our handpicked Bollywood playlist, prepare for the onset of the monsoon and enjoy this rainy season with soulful music and a piping hot cup of tea!

