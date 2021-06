Two FIRs against actor Chetan for comments on Brahmanism

The city police have registered two FIRs against Kannada actor Chetan Kumar for allegedly undermining religious beliefs and imputations prejudicial to national integration, for his recent remarks on Brahmanism. Both cases were closed based on complaints from Sachidananda Murthy, chairman of the Brahmin Development Board, and Vipra Yuva Vedike, a community organization. The complaints were registered with the Ulsoor Gate and Basavanagudi police stations respectively. In both FIRs, the police convicted the actor under Articles 153B and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. Mr Chetan had recently posted a series of social media posts criticizing Brahmanism, claiming it was a negation of the spirit of freedom, equality and brotherhood. The controversy started with Kannada actor Upendra posting a video on social media and Mr Chetans’ response to it. In the video, Mr. Upendra called on people not to talk about caste as that would only perpetuate it further. Mr Chetan responded with another video, in which he denounces Brahmanism as the root of caste inequality in Indian society. In the same video, he made it clear that he was not against the Brahmans as a community but against Brahmanism, which, according to him, has now infiltrated all communities and even other religions. . Contacted, the actor said The Hindu, I did nothing wrong and I am convinced that what I said did not constitute an offense. I only cited Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar. The Kannada world has a long tradition of many Brahmans fighting Brahmanism. These FIRs are an intimidation tactic. I will fight these cases legally. In another article published on Saturday, he said: We have a constitutional responsibility to oppose Brahmanism and all inequalities. After the FIRs, many expressed their support for Mr. Chetan. If criticizing Brahmanism has now become a crime, then many of us, starting with Basavanna and Babasaheb Ambedkar, are guilty, senior writer SG Siddaramaiah said. Former Karnataka Backward Class Commission chairman CS Dwarakanath said the actors’ comments do not violate any article of the law. Mr Chetan did not condemn a community, but an ideology and practice that has historically been discriminatory and called on society to fight against it, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos