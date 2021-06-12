Bollywood star’s husband Shilpa Shettys Raj Kundra claims his ex-wife had an affair







Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Indo-British businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, husband of Raj Kundra, claimed in an interview that his ex-wife Kavita allegedly had an affair with her sister’s husband while she was married to him . Kundra broke her silence during the breakup 12 years after the divorce following an old video interview given by Kavita resurfaced and went viral on social media recently. Kundra and Kavita married in 2003 but filed for divorce in 2006. Kundra cited the case as the reason for the divorce from his first wife and not because of his growing closeness to Shetty Kundra at the time, who rose to fame overnight after winning the TV show. British reality Big Brother in 2007. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkundra9

We were living in a house with my mom, dad and sister and her husband had moved from India to try to settle in UK. She (ex-wife) became very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was away on business, Kundra told entertainment portal Pinkvilla in an interview. . A lot of my family, and even my driver, would say we feel something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of the doubt. I did everything I could for both sides of the family because for me, my side or his family is a family, a principle that I still respect today. Kundra added. He continued: My sister and her husband returned to India because it was not comfortable living together in our house. The relationship my wife and ex-brother-in-law Vansh shared, going out to work together, meeting and sitting in the same room so often, etc. I guess my sister felt it was better to back off. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkundra9

Kundra further revealed that it was only after his sister discovered a second phone in her husband’s wardrobe with explicit messages from a UK number that he became a suspect. After several days, Kundra also discovered that his wife had hidden a second phone where she allegedly exchanged messages with Vansh. Kundra also accused his ex-wife of increasing his child support claims after learning he was dating Shetty Kundra. Asked about his actress wife’s reaction to the old video’s reappearance, Kundra said she told him to ignore it. I was very angry. She said ignore again, don’t worry. But I decided that’s enough. She’s not even aware that I gave this interview, I’m doing it because I think the truth finally needs to be told. Kundra has a daughter with his ex-wife. The businessman married Shilpa in 2009 and the couple have a son and a daughter. With inputs from IANS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos