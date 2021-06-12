Annie Murphy on her new surreal sit-comExBulletin

NPR’s Scott Simon talks with actress Annie Murphy about new AMC series Kevin can fuck himself that upsets the typical approach of a family sitcom.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

“Kevin Can F ** k Himself” is what amounts to a surreal sitcom. A single camera shot opens with Kevin, a beer-loving Tom Brady-loving husband and his ignorant friends making jokes – if that’s what they are – the kind you don’t. heard that half a million times before and Allison, his wife, who endures the sores with indulgence. Cue the laughs.

(EXCERPT FROM THE LAUGHING TRACK)

SIMON: Then the show shifts and takes a turn into Allison’s depression, despair and dreams.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “KEVIN MAY F ** K HIMSELF”)

ANNIE MURPHY: (Like Allison) We have a car. He doesn’t have to share it. He has nothing to share. He got me all to himself because I never went back to school. And he says it’s because I never finish things. But do I never finish things, or does he take them from me?

SIMON: The show was created by Valerie Armstrong. And Allison is played by Annie Murphy, one of the stars of the very honored “Schitt’s Creek”. Annie Murphy is joining us now from Los Angeles. Thank you very much for being with us.

MURPHY: Thank you very much for inviting me.

SIMON: I just thought of myself as I introduced you and said the words out loud, you’ve now starred in two shows that it’s hard for us to say on air.

(TO LAUGH)

MURPHY: I know. I know. You know my mom is really proud of me that I got these two shows, but she still struggles to process the titles.

SIMON: Well, let me ask you a question about – we’ll just call him “Kevin”. The sitcom’s laugh track has always masked a lot, hasn’t it?

MURPHY: It sure is. And I have to say that after working on this show, I will never be able to see or hear it again. And so I will never be able to relax and watch (laughs) a sitcom again.

SIMON: Yeah. Have you got? I mean, have you studied this? Have you watched a lot growing up or even recently?

MURPHY: While preparing for this part, I watched episodes of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “King Of Queens”. And once you’ve kind of got that bug in your ear about what we’ve been asked to laugh about all these years, it’s pretty mind-blowing to see the misogyny, racism, and homophobia that are kind of in there. sort of obscured by canned laughs for so long.

SIMON: Yeah. There is one question that intrigued me – I have to tell you this – after the first episode. I don’t quite understand what Allison has seen once in Kevin’s house or is seeing now.

MURPHY: It was also difficult for me. When I first read the script it was actually one of my problems. But as I got to know Allison’s character, it started to make more sense. Allison is a person who has followed the rules her whole life. She tried to go along with what society asked of her. Life, according to Allison, is you go to school, you do the best you can, you have a boyfriend, you move into a house, you get married. And this is your life. And she did it very young. She met Kevin in high school. They – you know, I’m sure he made her laugh. And I’m sure there was a little time when he thought about buying her a flower or two every now and then or taking her out to dinner, to make her feel a little special. And once you get married, you are married. And then it’s nice of you to succumb to the passage of time. And time flies really fast. And then you wake up one day, and 10 years have passed.

SIMON: I read that you have a Jimmy Stewart tattoo on your wrist.

MURPHY: The tattoo I have is Jimmy Stewart in the movie “Harvey”. And this is a man who tells everyone he has an imaginary friend.

SIMON: Yeah.

MURPHY: He doesn’t say imaginary. For him, he has a friend who is a 6ft 3 1/2 pooka, who is a mythical creature who is basically a giant bunny. And no one else can see this bunny, but he’s telling them the bunny is real. And spoiler alert – the bunny is real. But to me, the character just represents someone who sees the good in people and some kind of wonder in the world.

SIMON: Yeah.

MURPHY: And that’s right – so I tattooed it all over my body all the time as a constant reminder of these things.

SIMON: Yeah. Do you hope that people who see this show and, you know, who are impressed with the direction of the writing, will also remember other things that they have seen in their life and wonder about it?

MURPHY: I really hope that triggers some conversations. One of our wonderful cast mates, Raymond Lee, who plays Sam on the show …

SIMON: Yeah.

MURPHY: … He had a really amazing reaction. We all watched the first two episodes as a cast on Zoom. And as soon as we finished the first episode, Ray said, okay, guys, I have to go; I have to call my wife. And everyone was like, what’s going on, Ray? Is everything alright? And he was like, yeah, I just saw way too much of Kevin – of myself in Kevin, and I have to go apologize.

SIMON: Oh, my God.

MURPHY: And I think that’s sort of the ideal outcome of the show. And I hope that if it can happen once or twice again, I think the show has been a big success.

SIMON: Annie Murphy – she’s on the new show – let’s be careful now – “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” on AMC tomorrow and AMC starting next Sunday. Thank you very much for being with us.

MURPHY: Thanks for having me.

