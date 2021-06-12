A film about the criticism of Anthony Bourdain – The Hollywood Reporter

When Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, the feelings of shock and sadness of his countless fans were visceral. After his mid-life professional transition from half-successful conductor to best-selling author and global gadfly, Bourdain had an appeal inextricably linked with the impression he gave audiences that we knew him, that we were aware of his. thoughts and reflections and, therefore, to something deeper and more personal. For Bourdain, to die, and to die in this way, was to many an incalculable loss – and perhaps even a betrayal. Because we thought we knew him.

We didn’t know him.

Roadrunner: a film about Anthony Bourdain The bottom line

Sad, emotionally messy, and filled with remarkable streaks.

Location: Tribeca Film Festival (Spotlight Documentary) Director: Morgan neville 1 hour and 58 minutes

Many of the people who knew Anthony Bourdain best are featured in Morgan Neville’s documentary Roadrunner: a film about Anthony Bourdain, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival before possible theatrical availability, CNN and HBO Max. It’s an intensely painful documentary, closer to the center of a raw wound, totally unhealed, yet very public, that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before.

Documentaries are often a forum for dealing with tragedy, sometimes in the aftermath of events like September 11 or the COVID summer of 2020, but something looks different in the unresolved grief and responsibility felt by these left-behind Bourdains. The result is a movie that moves you – certainly sadness, maybe anger – and, if you’re like me, a movie that doesn’t always feel like it should have been shot, at least. not right now and in this way. It’s a movie it’s hard to look away from, whether it’s catharsis or something uncomfortably unresolved.

In several points of Roadrunner, we hear Bourdain mention that he traveled 250 days a year, with cameras constantly on. This compulsion is presented as another type of addiction, a manifestation of the depression that contributed to his death. At the same time, the compulsion is masked by an engagement that contributed directly to why audiences felt such a deep attachment to Bourdain – and just as directly to Neville’s ability to make a documentary that feels like it is. ‘almost mind-boggling access to a man. Neville has never met.

The film begins essentially in 1999, with Bourdain on the eve of the release of Confidential Kitchen, the book that would change his life. From there, almost everything is filtered through its post-escape televised ubiquity – talk show appearances, promotional speeches, and, of course, material from. Visit of a cook, No reservations, The stopover and Unknown parts.

Most of the people the documentary presents as being closest to Bourdain will be already familiar to devoted fans, as these are also people Bourdain has shared experiences with on his TV shows. And these people, three years later, are still in pain. As much as you can tell they want to celebrate their friend’s life, there is the other side as well. “He killed himself, that fucking asshole,” John Lurie said in the opening words of the Any Talking Head documentary.

Topics covered include Bourdain’s second wife, Ottavia, his brother Chris and characters familiar from Bourdain’s dispatches, many stars from their own TV shows who owe a lot to Bourdain’s business model and legacy – people like Lurie (star of his own HBO show), chef David Chang (star of the formidable Netflix series Neville Ugly Delicious) and artist David Choe (star of an upcoming FX series).

And since so much of Bourdain’s life was on television, it’s no surprise how many of the documentary’s best memories come from the producers, directors, and crews on his various shows. They were the ones who got to see firsthand how Bourdain went from a food-centric guy with little global experience, ready to do sensational things like eat a still beating cobra heart, to a man whose focus became the people he met on his travels and the opportunity to anchor and immerse himself in places and conversations that touched him. There are so many sequences, and Neville deploys the material of the episode and the richness of the shots enormously. We see the difficult and wooden beginnings, the pivotal events – in Beirut, in Haiti, etc. – which changed his perspective and then, yes, the hard times towards the end, including the footage shot on the Unknown parts episode that was running when he died.

It shouldn’t be anyone’s responsibility to face something like this on camera and I don’t know where “three years” fits in a grieving timeline, but I’m sure not everyone will be sure. the same wavelength at the same time.

In five or ten years will people look back Roadrunner and you have the impression that we have collectively blamed Asia Argento, Bourdain’s last tumultuous love? Will his crew no longer consciously regret the signs they noticed but had no way of dealing directly? Neville, a typically optimistic and festive storyteller, was he even the right person to lead this meditation? Is his approach, very polite and very conventional, the right one to capture Bourdain’s rough mind?

I’ll be honest: I’m much more comfortable with Roadrunner as the portrayal of an evolving, complicated and tragic TV personality, and as one of the best behind-the-scenes glimpses of a TV show (or shows) that I’ve ever seen, that I’m with this as an attempt to make sense of a man who for some reason no longer wanted to go on living.