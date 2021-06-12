Daniel Clark remembers playing alongside Justin Timberlake and Drake





“Degrassi” star Daniel Clark is perhaps the only person who can say that she played alongside Justin Timberlake and Drake. “When I was working with Aubrey [Graham], that was before he was Drake, so it wasn’t the same kind of experience I had when I worked with Justin, ”Clark told Page Six at the 2021 ATX TV Festival of which was more fun to work with. Clark, now 35, was barely a teenager when he was cast for Wonderful World of Disney’s 2000 film “Model Behavior” alongside Timberlake, and a year later he starred in the famous Canadian teen soap opera starring Drake. Justin Timberlake and Maggie Lawson starred in the 2000 Disney movie “Model Behavior”. Walt Disney Co. “Justin was already a superstar so working with Justin was insane because there was that energy already around him,” adding that while filming Timberlake actually taught him how to play guitar. “You have to understand, I was about 12 with a bowl cut. I didn’t have a game. No one is interested in me and I’m in this trailer with Justin Timberlake and the trailer is literally shaking, moving back and forth as there are about 200 screaming girls. around his caravan, losing his mind, ”he recalls. “It was surreal, I look at it, I look at the guitar, I listen to the craziness outside and I’m like, ‘Wow, that must be what it is to be wildly famous.'” Clark continued, “He was so above and beyond it all and he was already there at that level. I had a lot of respect for him, not just because he was able to look past that, but he was truly an amazing, down to earth guy and he did all of that when he wasn’t. much older than me. ” Clark, who is currently working on producing new projects, reunited with some of his “Degrassi: The Next Generation” castmates at the ATX TV Festival on Friday to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. “It was like we had never left,” Clark told us. “As soon as you hear someone’s voice, there’s that familiarity, even on Zoom. As soon as [co-star] Jake Epstein started talking, it was like, ‘Oh man, we’re back on set together.’ ” He added, “It was like being back with your family. It was very cool.”

