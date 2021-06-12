The Family Man 2: Meet Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Uday Mahesh and other Tamil actors in the series





The second season of The Family Man, which premiered on Amazon Prime on June 4, garnered an overwhelmingly positive response. The show features many popular Tamil actors playing key roles. While Samantha Akkineni played one of the most important roles, other Tamil actors like Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Devadarshini were seen as pivotal roles. If you’re wondering about these actors and their work in Tamil cinema, we’ve got you covered. Samantha akkineni Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2. In the show, Samantha played a character called Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil who joins forces with his comrades on a mission in Chennai. Samantha is one of the main actresses of Tamil and Telugu cinema with many successful films to her credit. She has been around for a decade and has worked with some of the biggest stars like Vijay, Suriya, Mahesh Babu and Vikram in all industries. She is also one of the highest paid actresses. Popular works: Ye Maya Chesave, Dookudu, Eega, Mersal, Oh Baby and Super Deluxe Mime Gopi Mime Gopi from an excerpt from The Family Man 2. Gopi, who was seen in the role of the character called Bhaskaran Palanivel in the series, is a very popular actor in Tamil cinema. Prior to making his foray into the industry, Gopi was popular as a mime actor and had worked closely with children and people with special needs to learn the art of mime. He made his acting debut with the 2008 Tamil film Kannum Kannum, but it was Pa Ranjiths 2014 film Madras that got him noticed. He was last seen onscreen in the Tamil thriller Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban. Popular work: Madras, Kabali, Maari, Uriyadi and Maayavan Devadarshini Devadarshini plays a cop in The Family Man 2. In The Family Man 2, Devadarshini was seen as Police Inspector Umayal, who later joined the character of Manoj Bajpayees on his mission to Chennai. Devadarshini, another popular actor in Tamil cinema, started her career as a TV presenter and then made her acting debut with Tamil romantic comedy Parthiban Kanavu (2003). Shes also worked in a few Telugu films. Widely popular for the roles of comedic characters, Devadarshini has worked in over 50 films. Popular work: 96, Kanchana, Sarrainodu and Awe Azhagam Peroumal Azhagam Perumal was seen playing a character called Deepan in The Family Man 2. Azhagam Perumal has been seen playing the character of Deepan in the series. Perumal started his career as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam and worked on films such as Thalapathy and Iruvar. He then made his directorial debut with Tamil comedy star R. Madhavan Dumm Dumm Dumm and directed three more films before focusing on acting. In Mani Ratnams Alaipayuthey he was seen in the role of a home owner who was extremely well received. His major breakthrough as an actor came via the Tamil gangster drama of Selvaraghavans Pudhupettai, with Dhanush in the lead. popular work: Pudhupettai, Isai, Taramani and Master Ouday Mahesh Uday Mahesh as Mr. Chellam was a popular face in The Family 2. Uday Mahesh as Chellam monsieur in The Family Man 2 gained popularity overnight. The character was received so well that he became a social media sensation with memes and special posts. Uday also started his career as a filmmaker and made his debut in 2006 with the Tamil gangster-based thriller Naalai. Two years later, he completed another project called Chakkra Viyugam. He made his acting debut with Tamil comedy Moodar Koodam in 2013 and went on to star in over 15 films, including two Hindi releases such as Madras Caf and Serious Men. popular works: Jeeva, Maya, Imaikka Nodigal and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Also Read: Raj Kundra Slams Ex-Wife Kavita Over Interview With Shilpa Shetty, Says She Had An Affair With Her Sister’s Husband Anandasami Anandsami played Selvarasan in The Family Man 2. Anandasami began his career as a television actor in the early 2000s. He starred in the Tamil remake of the popular Hindi daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In 2002 he made his acting debut in a brief role in R. Madhavans Run and went on to work in films such as Parthiban Kanavu and Siva Manasula Sakthi. In 2016, he headlined an independent Tamil film called Lens, which focused on voyeurism on the web. He was seen playing the role of Selvarasan in The Family Man 2. popular work: Lens and Kuthiraivaal Ravindra Vijay Ravindra Vijay as an intelligence officer in The Family Man 2. As intelligence officer Muthu Pandian, Ravindra Vijay had a strong impact in The Family Man 2. He was recently seen in Tamil films Anbirkiniyal and Dharala Prabhu playing key characters. A Bangalore-based medical graduate, Ravindra has been working full time since 2011. We will see him play a pivotal role in the upcoming Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. popular work: Dharala Prabhu, Anbirkiniyal and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya there: 10



