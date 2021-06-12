Two New Books Celebrate Old Hollywood Glory

Asshole / battybat / big baby / blundering boob /… deaf & mute / dick / dumbdumb / fag, deaf poet and playwright, gay Raymond Luczak writes in his poem the easiest words to read in a schoolyard (even if you are not deaf).

The poem appears in Luczak’s new book Once Upon a Twin, published this year by Gallaudet University Press.

Luczak, 55, who lives in Minneapolis, graduated from Gallaudet University in Washington, DC with a BA in English in 1988. He has written and edited over 20 books, including QDA: A Queer Disability Anthology, the award-winning Deaf , gay novel Men with Their Hands, The Kiss of Walt Whitman Still on My Lips and the drama Snooty: a Comedy.

Growing up was not easy for Luczak. He grew up in Ironwood, a small mining town on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

At eight months old, he lost his hearing due to double pneumonia and a high fever. This was not detected until the age of two and a half. He was one of nine siblings from a hearing family.

At that time, many deaf people were not allowed to communicate in their language, American Sign Language. Forbidden to sign, he was equipped with a rechargeable hearing aid. There was no program for deaf children at Ironwood. For nine years he stayed with host families during the week in Houghton, a town two hours away. At Houghton he was in a speech therapy program.

Life opened up for Luczak when he enrolled in Gallaudet where he was able to communicate with American Sign Language.

In email interviews, Luczak spoke with The Blade on a wide range of topics ranging from coming out to what inspired him to write Once Upon a Twin to why Whitman would take selfies today.

Growing up as the only deaf person in a hearing family was frustrating and infuriating for Luczak. A classic situation: I’m sitting at the big kitchen table with all of us, and everyone is talking at the same time, says Luczak: What do I need to focus on to lip read? Why is my sister laughing? What was so funny?

Luczak wants you to imagine what this experience would be like with every meal. It’s one thing if you go through this with strangers who don’t know anything about deafness, he said. But, it is quite another thing if you are with a family who should know more about your deafness.

It’s like they want to believe that my lip reading skills are so superior that I didn’t need any extra help. This is not true, said Luczak. I don’t have the ability to geotag a sound so that explains why I can’t catch who’s talking and turn my attention to lip-read that person.

Language is a powerful link for a community. In Milan, Italy, in 1880, there was a conference on the education of the deaf, Luczak said. There, it was decreed that the use of sign language would be prohibited as a method of teaching.

Until then, the Deaf community has had a real golden age in which they came together through the establishment of boarding schools for the Deaf, Deaf clubs and so on, Luczak said.

It was devastating for the deaf community when Alexander Graham Bell and his ilk went out of their way to eradicate sign language, Luczak said. Luczak compares the attempt to eradicate sign language to attempts throughout history to force LGBTQ people to change their sexual orientation.

Luczak always knew he was interested in men. However, it didn’t have a specific name or feeling, and it had nothing to do with gender. He came out little by little, slowly, when he was a teenager.

Luczak came to Gallaudet University in the summer of 1984 and came out publicly a month later.

What gave me the strength to come out was the first batch of books I bought from Lambda Rising [the LGBTQ bookstore that closed in 2010], Luczak said. This place was truly my second home away from Gallaudet… And being allowed to use ASL really gave me the self-confidence that I needed so badly all my life.

Luczak in poetry, non-fiction, and plays wrote in a variety of styles, from formal poetry to free verse on many subjects, from love to Thomas Edison to Walt Whitman to homosexuality. If Walt Whitman had a loving child with a photographer’s eye, it would be Luczak.

In Once Upon a Twin, Luczak imagines what his life would have been like if he had had a twin. Growing up, he knew his mother had three miscarriages, but he never told her about it. When he was 16, she mentioned that her third miscarriage happened the same year I was born, Luczak said, and that it happened while she was sitting on the toilet. The fetus had apparently come out.

I couldn’t get this image out of my head, Luczak added.

Over the years, her mother has told Luczak conflicting stories about the miscarriage. About 10 years ago, he investigated whether it was possible for one twin to miscarry and the other twin would go undetected in the womb. It turns out that ultrasound technology in the 1960s wasn’t advanced enough, so the possibility was very real, Luczak said.

Luczak had long wondered how different his life would have been if his twin had survived. In 2018, he wrote a collection of formal verses. After that he was eager to write in a different style. Once I figured out how I should write my next book (no formal poetry, almost no punctuation etc.) it hit me that I should really explore the idea of ​​my lost twin, Luczak said. .

Would I also feel left out at family gatherings if my twin helped me include myself? he said,… would my twin speak for me? … I hadn’t dared to examine the possible changes in the dynamics of our family, and how that would have affected my self-confidence.

Luczak was surprised at how easily the book wrote itself. It had been waiting for a long time to be written.

Like queer poet Walt Whitman, Luczak’s creativity contains multitudes. In 2016, Luczak’s volume of poetry, The Kiss of Walt Whitman Still on My Lips, was published by Squares & Rebels. Because Whitman was not taught to him when he was in high school or college, Luczak had few preconceptions about Whitman. Other than, he said, that Whitman was a poet with a boyfriend who was a streetcar driver. But when he read the opening to the Song of my Self, Luczak said Whoa!

The poet had conjured up a palpable vision of what America could be like, he said, if Walt was alive today, he would share selfies and tweet.

He liked to have his picture taken; he had 127 photographs taken when Abraham Lincoln scored 128 photographs, Luczak said, in fact, Whitman was probably the Americas first nude celebrity model!

What does Luczak think about being a deaf and gay writer? It is complicated. On some level, he doesn’t consider himself a deaf, gay writer at all. I mention this fact, but that’s only because I need to stand out a bit more in a country that releases thousands upon thousands of new books every year. It’s a marketing angle, Luczak said.

He hopes readers will recognize that he is much more than just a deaf and gay writer and accept his work as beyond these labels.

Still, I’m still proud to be a deaf homosexual, Luczak said. It has enriched my life in a way that I don’t think anyone would have anticipated. It certainly brought me to meet people I wouldn’t have met otherwise. For this I am grateful.