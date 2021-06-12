Entertainment
Actor Asha Negi and director Tapasvi Mehta talk about their new show Khwabon Ke Parindey
The show is about three young friends and a stranger going on a trip to Australia
Road movies are more endearing to us than many other genres. Maybe that’s because most of them are about an inner journey of characters (or characters) that we usually relate to. As the characters discover each other along the way, we too wish for similar experiences.
The idea of a road trip is to broaden your awareness, explains Leo Braudy, cultural historian at the University of Southern California in a Washington Post. item. The image of the road is like going from one place to another, meeting all kinds of people. It’s a cliché, but it’s true that it’s about the journey, not the destination.
Tapasvis Mehtas new six-episode webseries on Voot, Khwabon Ke Parindey, it is also a journey. Three friends Bindiya, Dixit and Megha set off on a road trip from Melbourne to Perth. They meet a stranger on the way. The show tries to capture their adventures, conflicts and achievements.
In Hindi, buddy movies almost always involve a threesome; for example, Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and 3 idiots. tapasvi admits that he too was influenced by Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but is quick to add, although I don’t think you will see any similarities [of those films] in the show.
There are some differences. Two of the friends of Khwabon Ke Parindey are female, unlike the aforementioned films with all-male threesomes. It’s also a story of young adults, he adds. It’s a very confusing time in life because you don’t yet feel like an adult on the inside, but the world sees you as such. You try to delay this process as much as possible, but ultimately you have to come to terms with it. The only ones who can understand what you are going through are your friends.
The show was born out of tapasvis experiences in Australia as a student. I stayed there for about four years. When you move to a new country, it is difficult to adapt well to that place. Thus, the show reflects these insecurities and vulnerabilities, explains the director for the first time.
tapasvi was a child actor and made some commercials. But running a web series, he says, was both empowering and fun.
The show travels through several parts of rural Australia, including Silverton in New South Wales, where Mad Max: Fury Road was shot. These places, Tapasvi says, have rarely been captured onscreen before.
Asha Negi, who plays Bindiya, one of the main characters, adds: It was a wonderful experience driving in a motorhome through these places.
A travel enthusiast, she jumped at the chance of a series that was, for her, a virtual road trip. Like our characters, we [the cast members] also underwent a change at the end of the trip. We didn’t know each other. But during the shoot, we became very good friends, she recalls.
In addition to the fun of traveling, there were logistical challenges associated with filming a show on the go. Finding accommodation was one of them. tapasvi and a few crew members even had to sleep a few nights in the motorhome. And, the motorhome itself was not the first used for the show.
We originally booked another motorhome that had a vintage vibe, says Asha, this added a lot of character to the project. Four or five days after we started filming, as we moved from place to place, it broke down and caught fire. We were all shocked. Luckily we didn’t tour much and managed to find another one.
Now locked in her home because of confinement, she misses these adventures. That’s why I think it’s the right time to release the series. A lot of people are denied travel. This show will give them the impression of a good trip.
‘Khwabon Ke Parindey’ will air on Voot from June 14.
