“Love in Corona’s Time”, “Coastal Elites” and “Social Distance” addressed the pandemic on a small screen in real time
As the entertainment industry figured out how to create content during a pandemic, the creators behind three disparate TV projects – HBO Coastal elites, Netflix Social distance and free-form Love in the time of Corona – took the challenge a step further: they figured out how to create content about the pandemic, even as the world seemed to be constantly changing.
COVID-19 had rolled back plans to shoot a stage version of Coastal elites, the collection of scathing and poignant socio-political monologues by screenwriter Paul Rudnick. But HBO has devised a plan to film it safely – even with Rudnick, director Jay Roach, and A-List actors including Bette Midler, Dan Levy, and Issa Rae scattered across the country – through Zoom’s lens. , which the creators found added a video -like diary of increased privacy.
“Suddenly it seemed like this might be a good way to spend some time for our audience in the midst of the pandemic, because it touched on so many things that everyone was trying to cope with,” says Roach. “We were hoping it would be a different kind of group therapy in a way.”
Rudnick quickly added an additional monologue of the moment delivered by a COVID wing emergency nurse and updated the others. “I could rewrite practically until the last second and include what was going on in the world,” says Rudnick. “The actors were so responsive to this and so willing to give their opinion and support each change. It is very rare to be in this situation where there is this immediacy.
Said Roach, “Paul was polishing things up throughout the Black Lives Matter event, the George Floyd event. Because we were filming and rehearsing while everything was going on, we could be nimble enough to sort out some of the other issues that were happening. The director also found himself freed from the countless distracting worries of traditional filming. “It was just pure performance and pure storytelling with great writing and some of the best actors on the planet.”
Love in the time of Corona creator Joanna Johnson, who already ran the Zoom Writers’ Room for Good problem on Freeform, said the network viewed its pandemic-inspired series as a way to experiment with quarantine production protocols. “We were kind of the litmus test, like, ‘Well let’s do this little production and see how it goes,’” Johnson says with a chuckle.
Determined to avoid the Zoom perspective, the show used remote-controlled equipment installed in the actors’ homes. Actors would briefly leave their homes before a shoot, crew members would quickly set up lights and camera positions, homes would be COVID-cleaned, and a day or two later filming would begin.
“The show looks great, but we couldn’t be in there with these cameras,” Johnson says. “I had to give the actors notes through a walkie talkie… It wasn’t an intimate experience like, ‘Look, can you do some of that?’ It was like, ‘Hello everyone, here are the notes!’ “
Hilary Weisman Graham, creator of the Netflix anthology series Social distance, says, “We hired a Zoom DJ – that’s what our producer called him. We needed someone to give the director and the cast a [virtual] lateral bar. Otherwise, the actor would have received notes in front of everyone who was on Zoom. “
The production relied heavily on the actors, who filmed from home, looking after their own wardrobes, hairstyling and makeup needs, and even heavy equipment, says Weisman Graham. . “We sold them like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be like the production blue apron’ – that was my clever little way of presenting it,” she laughs, “that’s what I thought was true. until the actors say, ‘Umm, you just made me lug 40 boxes all alone on my steps. And they’re really heavy. That was no small feat.’
Actors quarantined in their own family / friend groups were employed both Love in the time of Corona and Social distance; When the final episode of this latest series was conceived and executed deep within the production process in direct response to the manifestations of Black Lives Matters, this quick pivot posed an interesting late-game challenge: finding an actor to play the game. employer of Asante Blackk’s character, with whom he shared scenes.
Weisman Graham decided to read Blackk’s dad, Ayize Ma’at, a family therapist and social worker with public speaking experience. “He was the only non-actor we were like, ‘OK, let’s take a chance,'” she reveals. “We were all fingers crossed because we were a few days away from the shoot… and we were like, ‘Oh, thank goodness he’s awesome!’ I think it was a really special experience for these two to be able to deepen this conversation together. “
All along, the creators had to contend with the idea that viewers might not be ready to find entertainment value in a heavy and frightening pandemic they still navigated through. “There was definitely always a possibility that there was an overload factor,” says Rudnick. “But a big part of the response I got was that people thought it spoke to their concerns and they were looking for an outlet for all the anger, despair and passion.”
Says Weisman Graham, “There were people when the show came out who were like, ‘Too soon.’ Like, ‘How dare you talk about it?’ “She felt that since the pandemic was constantly at the forefront of people’s lives – even one of the show’s writers lost his aunt to the virus during production – it was worth exploring. “It always seemed like it was a time capsule. What we captured were the early stages of the pandemic, which were different from the later stages, where the conversation was a little different. “
Recalls Johnson, who admits some initial concern about the depiction of pandemic life, “We were trying to do something that gave people a little bit of hope. I still think that’s a glimpse into what a lot of us were doing around this time, which is squatting with loved ones and rediscovering their relationships with each other.
Roach adds, “It was almost in disregard of the pressures we all face and the reality of ‘Let’s always try to put on a show and be part of the conversation we’re all talking about anyway.’ Maybe there is something comforting and provocative at the same time. We knew it would be controversial to some extent, but that just means more talk about it. “
This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.
