Christchurch Mosque attack family write They Are Us actor Rose Byrne to decline the role

The family of a victim of the March 15 terror attack have written to Hollywood star Rose Byrne asking her to decline the role in a proposed new film, saying it is too early.

The first shots for a new film, They Are Us, which would focus on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response were revealed last week and have sparked outrage and horror from many families of the victims and the Muslim community. New Zealand in the broad sense.

A petition launched Friday evening requesting the cancellation of the project has already been signed by more than 40,000 people.

Linda Armstrong’s nephew Kyron Gosse called the terrorist a “hateful thug” when he was convicted last year. Photo / Pool

He says the film sets aside victims and survivors and instead focuses on a white woman’s response, while calling on donors, producers and the New Zealand film industry to boycott the film, and urges Ardern to denounce him publicly.

The prime minister released a statement on Friday saying the filmmakers had not consulted her in any form about their plans.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel also slammed the idea and said film crews would not be welcome in The Garden City.

Linda Armstrong was shot and killed in the Christchurch Mosque shooting.

Now, the family of Linda Armstrong, who was shot dead at the Linwood Islamic Center on March 15, 2019, by an Australian terrorist, have written directly to one of the stars proposed for the film.

Byrne was reportedly scheduled to play Ardern, which has been widely praised for its response to gunfire attacks on two city mosques that claimed the lives of 51 people.

But Armstrong’s nephew Kyron Gosse wrote on behalf of his family to contact star actor Byrne to decline the role, saying the family needs time to heal.

“Now is not the time, and this is not the story,” writes Gosse.

“Please decline the role and give us time to heal. “

News of the Hollywood film project sparked outrage in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Gosse contacted the Herald to say he was “appalled” by the film.

“Linda Armstrong was my aunt and she was one of the victims of the Linwood Mosque,” ​​he said.

“As such, I wrote an open letter to Rose Byrne asking her not to take on the role.”

The full open letter to Rose Byrne:

Dear Rose, I urge you to rethink your role as Jacinda Ardern in the movie They are Us. We know that an ongoing movie about what happened on that terrible day is inevitable, but for now it’s too much. early. Only 27 months ago our country was plunged into shock and turmoil. Just 27 months ago, I had to google my aunt’s name to see if she was alive or dead. Only 27 months ago, I stood in his grave, lowering his lifeless body into the ground. Please give us some time. Only 15 months ago, the one-year commemoration was canceled by the appearance of the Covid. Only 15 months ago, our family was forced to flee home as the borders closed, destroying our healing process. Only 15 months ago the terrorist pleaded guilty. Thank you for giving us time. Only nine months ago, I came face to face with the terrorist outside the Christchurch High Court to make my victim impact statement. Only seven months ago, the Royal Commission report was released, stating that the terrorist’s intentions should have been noted by our intelligence agencies. Only two months ago, the shooter requested to appear in court to challenge his terrorist designation. This story is far from over and for the families concerned, we still live it on a daily basis. Please give us some time. Two years is far too early to talk about Hollywood films. On the other hand: it took 85 years to release the movie Titanic. It took 16 years to release a 9/11 movie. It took six years to release the movie Deepwater Horizon. The time will come to tell this story. When the right time comes, it’s important that the right story is told, one that focuses on the real heroes of the day. Now is not the time, and this is not the story. Please decline the role and give us time to heal. Yours, Kyron Gosse (on behalf of the Gosse family).