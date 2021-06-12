How the Creators of “Perry Mason” Made the Origin Story from Novels – The Hollywood Reporter





“The decision to make an origin story for our hero was crucial,” says co-showrunner Ron Fitzgerald of the famous lawyer (played by Matthew Rhys) who gives the series his title. Fitzgerald and co-creator Rolin Jones have walked through the works of Erle Stanley Gardner. “Gardner didn’t leave many clues about Perry Mason – the man, not the lawyer – in the 80 or so novels he wrote about him,” Fitzgerald continues. “Neither does the Raymond Burr TV show. We had to create a backstory pretty much from scratch. In the HBO series, Mason is a questionable private investigator whom Fitzgerald describes as “a distorted reflection of the original Paul Drake.” (Fitzgerald and Jones also updated the character of Drake; in the reboot, he’s a black LAPD officer played by Chris Chalk.) In Mason’s bedroom turned into a makeshift darkroom, hang photographs recently developed from fictional actor Chubby Carmichael, whom Mason was following at the start of the episode. “We knew we needed a mentor for him,” says Fitzgerald. “Enter EB Jonathan. Played by six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow, Jonathan is an original character who has his origins in Gardner’s writing. “[It’s] the name of a lawyer we found in a short story by Erle Stanley Gardner, ”reveals Fitzgerald. “Mason clings dysfunctionally to his past despite the desire to escape it,” Fitzgerald says of this line. Photo-developing pans are a metaphor not only for the past, but also for how the past turns Mason’s present upside down. And this triggers a back and forth between Mason and Jonathan, the latter trying to save the former. “Add Lithgow and Rhys, and that’s all you hoped to type,” Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald explains that Mason’s house was vital to his character. “Where did this intrepid lawyer come from?” And how did he become the guy who never loses a case? The Mason family farm was a good place to start. “The answer clearly lies in a Glendale dairy farm in the middle of a booming airport,” Fitzgerald says of the location, which is far from its former glory. “We originally designed it as a two story farmhouse with a hole in the roof made by a wheel that fell out of a plane – and, yes, the wheel was still sitting in the hallway at the floor, ”says Fitzgerald. The airfield surrounding the farm reiterates that Mason is on shaky ground, having sold most of the property only to end up with “the only land that hasn’t sold, a holdover from Mason’s family past.” “The original of this scene actually involved lazzi cows,” says Fitzgerald (“lazzi” refers to a comedic gag by artistic comedy). “Or, to be honest, After lazzi cow. Fortunately, we have changed that. Rhys tasting the tie stain always spawns a smile. This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.







