How Hollywood fell in love with Greece

Sophia Loren dazzled world audiences in the very first Hollywood production filmed in Greece in 1957. Boy on a Dolphin was her first role in English and captivated American audiences.

The Italian-born beauty can be credited with opening Greece’s doors to Hollywood and the dozens of productions that followed.

On tour to Hydra Island, one scene in particular showed her emerging from the sea in a wet dress. The scene sparked a torrent of tourists rushing to visit the same island the following summer.

Yet another scene, when Loren sang a love song in Greek, also captivated the audience.

Loren was touched by her experiences on Hydra. In one Interview with the New York Times decades later, she called the tiny island one of the most beautiful places in the world, when the reporter asked if she had any favorite places she had filmed.

“I took a photo, The Boy on a Dolphin, in Greece, in Hydra, one of the most beautiful places in the world. I really remember it with great, great joy. Because, for me, it was a beginning moment in American cinema and I was starting my romance with my husband, and therefore I also attach myself for what I discovered in my husband. It was for me a beautiful moment of euphoria. I will never forget Hydra.

Two years after Loren’s adventures on the Greek Islands, Elizabeth Taylor, at the height of her fame, visited the country with her third husband, Mike Todd.

It was during this trip that Taylor said she loved Mykonos because it was the one place in the world where people didn’t care about the look of her hair.

Elizabeth Taylor and husband Mike Todd posing for photos at the Parthenon

The couple (think super star status without social media) posed for photos at the Acropolis and partied with Athenian high society at the Hotel Grande Bretagne. Their exploits made headlines around the world.

Just weeks after their return to the United States, Todd was killed in a tragic car accident. Undeterred to return to her favorite vacation spot, Taylor returned to Greece in the summer of 1960 with her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher.

Photos of them riding donkeys on Aegina have toured the world.

Elizabeth Taylor and her fourth husband Eddie Fisher riding donkeys in Aegina

And as is usually the case, Hollywood stars attract high society and the rest, as they say, is history. In the early 1960s, US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy began visiting Greece, making headlines as she dazzled audiences at ancient temples and played with pelicans on scenic islands.

From the provocative scenes of Loren in wet dresses, dozens and dozens of films have been made, taking in the beauty and diversity of Greece.

Daryl Hannah caused a sensation in a threesome scene in the film Summer Lovers, which was shot almost entirely in Santorini, while hapless British housewife Shirley Valentine made Mykonos a destination of choice for millions of bored London housewives dreaming of their own Greek fishing prince.

James Bond went to Greece in For Your Eyes Only and Jason Bourne did the same in The Bourne Identity. Of course, who can forget Meryl Streep and the whole experience of Mama Mia, who put the islands of Skopelos and Skiathos on the world map.

Click here to buy olivegrovemarket.com

Is the Pappas Post worth $ 5 a month for all the content you read? Every month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich the thousands of people who read The Pappas Post. I ask those who frequent the site to participate and help keep the quality of our content high and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $ 5 / month or more or (b) $ 50 / year or more then you can browse our site without any advertising!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to the weekly update of The Pappas Post