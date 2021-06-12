How scene 32 is changing the way Hollywood works

The entertainment industry has long been monopolized by large conglomerates and corporate scales, making it difficult for those just starting out to find the connections they need to be successful. Newcomers to Los Angeles or New York often covet the opportunity for a career in entertainment, but they quickly find that industry exclusivity is a major hurdle. No matter how talented they are, unfunded or unconnected artists and writers may never take a break.

A pioneer in his field, Richard RB Botto saw first-hand the obstacles facing new talent in the entertainment industry and aimed to create a solution that gave talented artists direct access to decision makers to present their projects, and a peer network to hone their crafts and elevate their projects to new heights. In 2011, stage 32 was born.

During its 10 years of activity, Stage 32 has become an essential tool for artists and executives, connecting talents from around the world and providing these talents with the education and connections essential to shorten their path to success. Serving more than 750,000 members worldwide and with a direct line to companies such as HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix, Stage 32 bypasses agencies and changes the way the industry operates for decades.

Beyond its networking capabilities, Stage 32 has the largest library of its kind in the world, with over 1,500 hours of on-demand film, television and digital education, in addition to peer-to-peer collaborations. , professional mentoring, script reviews, online writers’ rooms, and more.

Industry titans as mentors

Stage 32s’ extensive development program offers members courses, labs, webinars, and webcasts six days a week hosted by leaders from some of today’s top shows from actress Alysia Reiner (Orange is the nouveau noir), from producer Brad Carpenter (Fosse / Verdon), composer Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman, Harriet) and showrunner Mickey Fisher (Netflixs Firekeepers Daughter, The Strain, Reverie) to director Tyler Gillet (the new SCREAM), and hundreds more.

Writers have the option of breaking stories in a writer’s simulation room with a writer on Netflixs

YOU. Meanwhile, directors prepare for shoots with guidance from a director from STILL SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA, and monologue techniques are honed with instructions from Reiner, who is part of the cast of an Emmy-nominated show. Producers learn how to finance a film by big financial Viviana Zaragoita of Three Point Capital, who has worked on hundreds of films. This type of real-world training takes actors, directors, screenwriters and more beyond theoretical experience and into the real and applicable world.

A world stage

Looking back, said Botto, CEO of Stage 32, I realized the doors were going to open for creatives and professionals around the world, and that’s exactly what happened. I thought we needed a platform to democratize the industry, connecting content creators with executives, production companies, studios and streamers, creating a strong market between the two sides. Step 32 does this for the members by logging in, training and providing access beyond the gatekeepers. Our executives and professionals get a first glimpse of curated content creating a win-win situation. With the vast amount of content produced today, more and more financiers, production companies, networks and streamers are turning to Stage 32 to discover new voices and new content.

Botto and his team are unwavering in their quest to level the playing field for creatives and break down barriers of location, age and ethnicity to create opportunities for talent around the world.

Shortly after founding Stage 32, the Bottos concept proved its worth.

A leading filmmaker was looking for a composer to compose his new film noir project. He posted a two minute clip from the film on Stage 32 and announced that he would be accepting submissions from all over the world. A member of Stage 32 – a Danish composer who had composed only short films – tried his luck. The filmmaker loved his work and provided two more scenes to score. The composer then marked the entire film. An Argentinian director of French origin was incubated as part of the Stage 32s short film program; following the presentation of his film on Stage 32 Screenings, she got representation from an agent based in the United States and now has meetings with Amazon and Netflix.

Using the success of series like Netflix’s Lupine as a benchmark, there is no doubt about global audience demand for overseas-produced shows. With a rapidly growing Stage 32s member base in regions such as the UK, India, South Africa, Australia and Canada, the platform is uniquely positioned to tackle this moment and maximize the exposure of talent from around the world.