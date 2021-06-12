Spring arts and entertainment events in the Columbus area





Maybe you can already see the light at the end of the tunnel. Arts organizations are – it will just take a little more work to get there than some other sectors. There is still a lot to learn about how to secure live performances during a pandemic, but as spring approaches, many groups and spaces are finding their way and working hard to make live art a part again. of life. THE ART THAT TEACHES CAPA’s Passport to Learning educational series for high school students, which is still virtual this season, welcomes Kevin Cornell, aka “Mister C,” from the Dayton area for an online science, music and education program. media. Cornell’s Emmy-nominated regional television show Full STEAM Ahead is a one-of-a-kind experience, and this program that inspires students to explore the science of our daily lives is no different. This CAPA range not only offers online teachers, but also families who virtually attend school, the opportunity to access high quality arts programs with an educational focus. This free program, which runs until March 19, is intended for students in Grades 3 to 8. capa.com TELL STORIES One good thing we will have in the wake of the pandemic is a quality online art treasure chest, created by people who design new ways to bring art to distant audiences, and by individuals and groups. talented people who come to life. This includes the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s Storytimes series, which combines one of the ensemble’s musicians, a local reader, and books with uplifting and inclusive stories. Check out the post with violinist Victoria Moreiera and local poet / oral artist Barbara Fant and tell us you wouldn’t want this to be their full-time job. promusicacolumbus.org SYMPHONIC SHOWS The New Albany Symphony Orchestra has always done cutting-edge programming, and its work to bring back live music – in addition to online streaming options – shouldn’t go unnoticed. For families, especially those with children with special needs, it’s a cause for celebration with the return of one of NASO’s flagship programs. In March and May, the symphony has planned two of its “sensori-friendly” concerts on Saturday afternoon. The shows are aimed at people with the autism spectrum or with other sensory issues, but also benefit anyone who wants a shorter and less formal concert experience. On March 20, A Whale of a Time features music by Hovhaness and Beethoven as well as the world premiere of a violin concerto. On May 1, the program airs “Songs About Ohio”. Limited personal tickets are $ 12; Streaming tickets cost $ 8. Both programs accompany full NASO concerts which are sold out in person but are still available for streaming. newalbanysymphony.com LEGO! Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO returns to the Columbus Museum of Art, where creativity and play are on full display despite the safety instructions needed for the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s exhibit features a giant model of Columbus that was jointly built by the Ohio LEGO User’s Group. The exhibition runs from April 24 to August 20. cmaohio.org STAY ON CATCO Planning a game – not to mention an entire season – is always a complex process that includes rights, auditions, available spaces, etc. CATCO is planning an online spring musical for young audiences as part of its virtual 2020/21 season, but details were not yet clear at the end of February. The organization has tentatively set an opening for May 1, so check the website for details. catco.org This story is from the Spring 2021 issue of Columbus Parent.

