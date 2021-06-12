From favorites to long shots, experts describe what could really happen at Arlington Park

Speculation about Arlington Park’s future began long before the owners of the iconic racetrack put the 326-acre parcel up for sale in February.

For years, as the fortune of the racetrack slipped, the property was sought after for a multitude of alternative uses. But now, with Churchill Downs Inc. setting a Tuesday deadline for takeover bids, the future is here.

What will become of the site?

There was talk of a stadium for a professional Chicago sports team. Maybe a developer would create a huge place for entertainment. A hot market could boost residential development. Maybe a philanthropic soul will buy it to make it a public park.

It could become a warehouse and a logistics hub. Some are also interested in continuing to operate as a racing track. Or the site could become a combination of all of the above.

Real estate investment experts including Brian Properties President Mark Meskauskas, business developer Warren Baker, Illinois Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Maisch, and two former local executives who have overseen major developments, the Former Hoffman Estates Village Manager Jim Norris and longtime former Wheaton Town Manager Don Rose share their thoughts on what makes specific uses for favorites or long shots.

professional sports stadium

After the planting of the “For Sale” sign in Arlington Park, a new home for the Chicago Bears football franchise was one of the first ideas launched. The team did not deny their interest. Meanwhile, the idea of ​​moving the Chicago White Sox baseball team to the suburbs was also presented.

Both teams are in older and smaller facilities than most of their counterparts, potentially making the move to the suburbs and a new, larger home all the more appealing.

“It is unlikely that this could be done without public funds being invested in it,” said Norris, who was involved in the redevelopment of the old AT&T headquarters into a mixed-use “metroburb” at Hoffman Estates, which is still in its infancy.

“Is this money coming from the state or a tax hike funding district or something similar?” And can you get buy-in from the community? Norris asked. In a TIF, the tax money generated by the rise in real estate values ​​is reinvested in development.

Highlights: There is a lot of land to be developed on the site beyond a stadium footprint which could generate taxes and other income beyond match days. The infrastructure to support the stadium’s crowds is also likely already in place due to the track’s capacity of over 30,000, an adjacent Metra station, and close access to Highway 53. Established neighborhoods abutting the runway could help support any commercial development.

Weaknesses: Residents might not want the hubbub that comes with living next to a professional sports stadium. Any team would have to overcome a significant financial hurdle to get there at a time when the state has lost its appetite for stadium funding. Plus, making the property viable year round would require more than just a stadium, such as retail businesses, restaurants and residential components, according to most experts.

“The last thing you want is an inactive installation for a good part of the year,” Meskauskas said.

horse race track

Arlington Park has been in business since 1927. Although the track’s fortune has increased and decreased over the years, developing the property around the Oval to attract more visitors year-round could make it more lucrative, especially if a new owner could take advantage of the sports betting, table games and slot machines made available to the track over the past two years by state legislators.

Strengths: It’s already there. The track is beautifully designed and the structures are in good condition. The state in 2019 offered the possibility of expanding the gaming possibilities to attract visitors when there is no racing.

A proposal from a group led by former Arlington Park chairman Roy Arnold would keep the grandstand and racetrack in place while moving and building a new rear stable and adding a hotel and entertainment district, as well as industrial, commercial and residential components.

“The best success I have seen is to keep the track and operate it as a place of entertainment all year round,” said Meskauskas. “It is proven that you can make money there by horse racing.”

Weaknesses: Interest in horse racing wanes as players have more opportunities to bet on other things. Current owners might not be willing to sell to a developer who wants to expand the game on the track, as Churchill Downs owns the Rivers Casino down the street in Des Plaines. Anticipating this, Arlington Heights administrators took action last month to prevent Churchill Downs from banning gambling or racing under any potential land deal.

Warehouses / Logistics hub

This is likely a long shot due to current village rezoning efforts, although Baker, who heads Chicago-based Baker Development Corp., notes logistics is one of the “hottest” segments. of real estate development nowadays.

“If I were a planner, I would probably consider a concept that considers logistics or residential properties,” he said. “But with logistics or warehouses, you are right in the middle of a residential area.”

Strengths: This type of development would generate property tax revenue while not contributing a soul to the number of students in local school districts. The hippodrome is located in the elementary district 15 of the canton of Palatine and in the secondary district 214 of the northwest.

Weaknesses: Arlington Heights officials are actively zoning the area that would prohibit this type of land use.

Residential

Building a massive subdivision on the trail site may look appealing given the current heat of the residential market, but many experts believe that it will take more than houses for the development to be successful.

“I would consider investing in a plan that will have mixed use for this site given the market but also the wealth of this part of the state,” said Maisch, CEO of the Illinois chamber. “The reality is that if the runway is no longer economically viable, the owners should be able to go ahead and do whatever they want with it and find a way to reuse it so that it becomes a creative hub. jobs and leisure. “

Strengths: It is a seller’s market. New homes are at a premium due to the supply shortage created by the pandemic. The property is adjacent to established residential neighborhoods and close to public transportation and a motorway.

Weaknesses: Schools would not be happy.

“In my experience, any school district would be very concerned about any development that would increase the demand on their system,” said Rose, a longtime former city manager of Wheaton, who oversaw the town’s growth and the redevelopment of the city center during his tenure.

Building materials are always at a premium, as are other home furnishings. Many experts believe that it would take years to fully realize this type of residential development.

“The last thing you want is for this land to go years without producing property tax revenue or any other kind of income,” Norris added.

Open public space

Another long shot. So far, the only people claiming this are not the ones with the necessary deep pockets.

Strengths: Provides the area with a vast strip of green spaces for passive and active use. Does not put any pressure on infrastructure or schools.

Weaknesses: These same school districts would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars, and potentially millions with the right redevelopment, in property taxes.

Office space

Before the pandemic, a proposal focused on a large business center or a park of professional buildings might have seemed more realistic.

“There are so many commercial properties available right now,” Rose said. “Businesses have learned what their real space needs are over the past year. “

Strengths: It would provide property tax revenue.

Cons: There is an overabundance of empty commercial space in the suburbs. You need tenants to generate property taxes.

Entertainment district

Creating some type of concert or entertainment venue and then developing other uses of the land around it is not a one-size-fits-all idea. And it’s certainly not unprecedented in the northwest suburbs. Between Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park entertainment district and the commercial corridor surrounding the Now Arena at Hoffman Estates, the region has attempted, with varying degrees of success, to create a viable entertainment district.

Strengths: A successful entertainment district would offer a plethora of income opportunities throughout the year. The area does not have a large-scale amphitheater that could attract national artists during the warmer months.

Weak points: Too much local competition. In addition to Now Arena and the Rosemont Entertainment District, Rosemont has the Allstate Arena, which makes a concert hall at the Arlington Park site less likely, experts said.

“There are already enough of them,” Meskauskas said. “It would be a tough sale.”