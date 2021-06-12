Queen Elizabeth defeats a tasty foe with a royal swordplay





queen elizabeth protected the kingdom from sweet desserts on Friday by personally slicing a sheet cake with a royal blade. As part of a busy weekend that involved hosting world leaders for the G7 summit and also celebrates his birthday, The Queen, with Kate Middleton and Camille Bowles, visited The Eden project to meet with the volunteer planners of next year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating the 95-year-old monarch’s 70th birthday on the throne. Approaching the delicious baked goods that was probably pretending to be dead and actually waiting to pounce, Elizabeth grabbed a sword, held it upside down, and killed. When someone off camera said there was a knife available, the ever-conscious queen parried, oh, I know there is. She added, it’s something that’s more of abelieveAl. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall laughed as they said it, and not just because she was holding a deadly weapon. The longest-reigning British monarch has, as VF reported, a special relationship with cakes. She has a slice of chocolate cake every day. But she never wastes. She will take a small slice every day until it’s finally just a tiny bit left, former royal chef Darren McGrady said. If she is traveling, a senior chef will accompany the dessert. When it comes to swords, well, the British throne has a lot of history there as well. Excalibur More great stories from Vanity Show What is Naomi Osakas’ job, really?

Did Paying Ransom For A Stolen Magritte Painting Inadvertently Fund Terrorism?

YA Author AS King has lost her child. Now she hopes to save more

First comes the pandemic divorce, then the summer of breasts

After the BBC’s apology, how should we think about this explosive interview with Princess Diana? A shipwreck, a Montauk mystery, and the class divide that still defines the Hamptons

William and Kates High Stakes Tour in Scotland

The best swimwear, just in time for summer

From the archive: Queen Elizabeths Most Faithful subjects Subscribe to Royale watch newsletter to receive all the chatter from Kensington Palace and beyond.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos