Love, Victor Recap, Season 2 Episode 6: Regards, Rahim

Love, Victor Sincerely, Rahim Season 2

Episode 6 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: Michael Desmond / HULU

We don’t talk about it. We’re not talking about that.

Ever since she was a little girl, Isabel Salazar has learned that being gay is shameful. So when Victor decided to go out a few months ago, she didn’t know how to talk about it, nor was she equipped to deal with the aftermath of her life-changing revelation. How does she reconcile this seemingly unconditional love she has for her firstborn with a religious scripture that says he will go to hell? The reality is, she hasn’t really tried yet, which is why her youngest child, Adrian, has always been in the dark about her brother’s sexuality. (To use Victor’s words, they now live in a constant state of strangeness which he calls the Catholic way.)

But when she comes back from the grocery store one day and meets Rahim Pilars, a larger than life friend who has asked Victor for advice on how to date her own pious Iranian parents, Isabel realizes that she has to start doing an effort and invites Rahim to stay for dinner, much to Victor and Pilar’s surprise. Bonding with Rahim because of their shared love for high school theater, Isabel offers surprising words of wisdom when she finds out that Rahim, too, fears the fallout of an outing to a traditional, religious family. Well I hope they surprise you but if they take it the wrong way just know that they love you therefore a lot, and part of the reason they might struggle is because they thought they knew everything about you and then all of a sudden they didn’t. So even if they say the wrong things, I hope you don’t give up on them, she said before standing up and briefly patting Victor on the shoulder as she made her way to the kitchen.

It would be extremely easy for the writers to make Isabel the villain in this situation, but I really appreciate the care and nuance they have injected into her character since the show premiered. Despite all the flawed choices she’s made as a wife and mother, Isabel is still so inherently sympathetic, which has a lot to do with what Ana Ortiz brings to this role that you can’t help but understand. where she came from and hopefully she will quickly repair the injury and damage she caused. Later in the episode, Ortiz and Michael Cimino share the episode’s strongest scene when a shaken Victor confronts Isabel about her conversations with Father Lawrence at church. I try therefore hard to be proud of who i am. And it’s almost impossible when my own mother thinks I need to be fixed, says Victor. (I was expect for Victor to say these exact words since the season premiere, but I’m glad they chose to focus on the religious implications of the outing in this episode. And Victor finally stands up to his mom!)

Isabel rightly apologizes and is raising an aunt named Yoli who never married, never wore dresses and always had a roommate, but she was never allowed to talk about it. These things that I was taught when I was younger, they are so ingrained in me. I wish I could snap my fingers and be a perfect mother to you. But for now, I’ll say this: the next time Benji wants to come over to the house, I to promise I’ll make him feel welcome. And I will tell Adrian we Will tell Adrian soon, she said, Victor not exactly accepting her apology but grateful that she took a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, after sharing a passionate kiss down the aisle with Mias, Mia and Andrew who apparently had an adorable little playground wedding in first year have officially started dating, but Mia isn’t exactly. sure if she is ready to engage with another person, and she absolutely isn’t ready to bring Andrew to his father’s upcoming wedding. This realization becomes an early source of tension in their seemingly perfect relationship, but it turns out that Mia hasn’t fully recovered from her failed relationship with Victor and her estranged relationship with her mother. I think I got used to the people I want to leave me. My mother is gone; my dad travels all the time. Then Victor, which obviously wasn’t the same, but it still hurt. And I’ve known you since I can remember, but the deeper it gets the more I start to care and it’s just a little terrifying for me, she admits before Andrew reassures her that he has. waited all his life to be with her and that he’s not going anywhere. (Finally! Mia is enjoying some well-deserved peace and happiness for once.)

After a disastrous end to their first dinner with Lake, Felix and his mother, Dawn, feel troubled when Lakes’ mother Georgina makes an impromptu visit to drop off some fresh pears (and perform an unofficial wellness check) . As he insists he doesn’t need any help controlling his mother’s manic depression, Felix can’t help but feel touched when Lake says she has a family friend. who is a high demand psychiatrist who agreed to see Dawn for free. But when she finds out that the Meriwether family is interfering in her personal life, an embarrassed Dawn decides to confront Georgina at her workplace. You think I’m crazy, and you’re trying to take my son from me. It’s not your business. He possesses a mother. Why would you want to try to break up my family? It is all I have. It’s not your problem, she said before being admitted to a 72-hour psychiatric wait at a local hospital.

Feeling betrayed by Lake and having nowhere to go, Felix and his social worker show up at the front door of the Salazar house, where he asks Isabel if he can stay a few days. When Isabel accepts without a second thought and asks what’s wrong, Felix, who has probably been suppressing his own feelings for months, collapses and falls into Isabel’s arms under the gaze of Victor and Pilar. This final scene had me on the verge of tears, but the use of Riley Pearce’s song Brave was enough to overwhelm me. Felix has truly become a part of that family, and it’s heartbreaking that he has had to go through so much on his own. Isabel definitely lives up to this episode as a loving mother (and mother figure).

As Isabel begins to make progress with Victor in this episode, it’s clear that Benji’s patience is running out a bit (and that’s understandable), as he still doesn’t feel welcome in the Salazar house and he doesn’t want Victor to hope for reconciliation. It looks like this is sure to be a major source of strain in their relationship going forward, judging by Benjis’ forced apology at the cafe.

When Mia and Andrew have this important conversation about their relationship, they meet near a hospital ATM. Mia drove her father’s pregnant fiancé Veronica to the hospital after thinking she was having a miscarriage, but luckily she just had stomach pain from an irritable uterus.

Veronica knew she had to go to the hospital right away because she miscarried in high school that required her to have two surgeries, and she never thought that she could get pregnant again until she meets Mias’ dad. This show certainly hasn’t avoided the tough conversations about sex, religion, and depression this season, so I thought it was interesting that the writers chose to highlight the heartbreaking reality of miscarriages as well.