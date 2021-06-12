Entertainment
FBI raids home of Los Angeles-based actor who entered the United States Capitol on January 6 with right-wing protesters
The FBI this week raided the home of a Los Angeles-based actor who was part of a group of right-wing protesters who entered the Capitol on January 6, authorities said.
Twenty officers armed and equipped with tactical equipment raided the home of Siaka Massaquoi in North Hollywood shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, according to a source close to the investigation.
The public archives list Brian Burks, 42, at the same address. Burks did not respond to the call for comment, but his ex-wife, Luvelle Mendoza, confirmed that Burks had been briefly detained by federal authorities.
Mendoza said their two sons, aged 3 and 7, were at Burks’ home during the search.
My heart is breaking, Mendoza said on Saturday. They must have seen the big guns and I just don’t think I was there to console them.
The raid took place because of the two men’s associations on a social network application, according to the source of the police. No further details of the raid were provided and it was not clear whether Massaquoi had been arrested and released.
Massaquoi did not return calls to The Times for comment.
Mendoza said Burks called her around 6 a.m. on the day of the raid to tell her he had to drop the children off.
I knew something bad had to happen for him to call me abruptly, she said. I support him by doing what he believes in. I don’t agree with everything … I just don’t want my kids to be in crossfire.
In an Instagram video posted on his account at Chiefamericano after the raid, Massaquoi said: I didn’t do anything wrong on the 6th … I didn’t do anything violent. Videos posted to social media from January 6 showed him inside the Capitol building.
In the Instagram video, Massaquoi, filming with an unidentified friend, says many of us are passionate about those who support former President Trump. He advised observers to remove their children from public schools, but if you want to keep them there, run for the school board so you can monitor what’s going on. Since January 6, many Trump supporters have turned their energies to local political races.
Massaquoi, an actor who played small roles in shows including Foxs Lethal Weapon, according to IMDb, also filmed himself during an anti-vaccine protest in late January at Dodger Stadium. The authorities closed the vaccination site as a precaution.
He pointed his camera at a line of cars outside the stadium, saying the doors had been closed because authorities feared we who were protesting here were coming to attack, referring to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. A woman near him carried a poster that read: This sign has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the video, he spoke to Nick Yaya, actor and host of The Free America Podcast, which on his website describes itself as a show created to destroy lies and disinformation perpetuated by the mainstream media.
Essentially, what they’re doing right now is a big experiment with people, Yaya said on her podcast, referring to vaccination efforts.
On his Instagram account, Massaquoi also expressed his support for an effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. In a video released in late December, he urged local businesses to take over California and open on January 1. A written article accompanying the video indicated that the tyrannical blockades were not backed up by data and science.
Yaya also said the protesters did not intend to stop the vaccinations, but were there to inform those waiting that the shots were potentially fatal.
