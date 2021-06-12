Actor Corey Hawkins talks about his rise to new heights in “In The Heights” • EBONY

Bustling New York City Washington Heights neighborhood comes to life like never before in new film adaptation of award-winning musical Lin-Manuel Mirandas Tony In the heights. The energetic new film features an ensemble cast bursting with culture, mostly led by Latino actors. Corey hawkins, of Walking Dead and Straight out of Compton celebrity, is the only black star among them, but it feels right at home. The 32-year-old actor lived in the Washington Heights neighborhood when he attended Juilliard Drama School.

Below, Hawkins took the time to speak with EBONY about his character Benny, his little-known journey into the world of theater, and the power behind the films’ diverse cast.

EBONY: Congratulations on the new movie! Many people may not be familiar with your theater experience. You appeared on Broadway in Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION, for which you were nominated at the Tony Awards. How does it feel to come back to this world of theater, but on the big screen?

Corey hawkins: I guess that’s the crazy thing with musicals on film. It is a joy, my brother. I grew up in a theater. This is kind of where I cut my teeth. On Broadway, off Broadway, off off off Broadway, workshops, grinding in New York. Quite funny, In the heights was, when I arrived in New York, the first musical I had ever seen on Broadway. So talk about an introduction to musicals and The Great White Way, with Chris Jackson playing Benny. And I actually lived in The Heights, so there was that kind of kismet that I had with this show.

So, has it all come full circle for you?

A little. I always pinch myself a little. You know everything is going the way it is supposed to be. I firmly believe that the universe, you have to sort of step aside and let it do its job. But you still have to work and pursue the things you want. It was a dream of mine, just to be able to stretch myself. Came from Straight out of Compton at Black men of the Klan. Now, I can show people that I can sing, and all that stuff. It’s funny.

I didn’t know we could sing either, until the movie was seen. You are a talented brother!

My grandfather said the same thing when he saw the movie. He was like, I didn’t know you could sing like that! And I was like Dang grandfather! Tell me how you really feel!

You mentioned that you cut your teeth in the theater. Do you remember your first role? Does it go back to your childhood?

I remember specific times. I remember working with Richard Wesley and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in DC. It was a great moment for me. I did Show time at the Apollo when I was a kid with Steve Harvey, and Jasmine Sullivan was on my same show. So I used to do fun stuff. But I never thought I would become a singer. I’m just blessed to work with so many great people during that time, like Katori Hall who made P-Valley. I am blessed to work with these lights.

It’s a small industry!

Yes my boy. Sometimes the people you see going up are the same people you see going down. We’re all in the same boat and I realize how special it is, especially with this film and this cast, how special and personal the process of making the film is; what it reveals about who you are and what you have to offer the world in terms of activism and what you have to say. Everyone has their own way of doing things and it is precisely mine.

You know Washington Heights well. You lived there. Does the film capture this sense of neighborhood?

It does a great job of it, more than any other movie. It is historic in that sense. For me, this is where I can go back and lay my head. After getting off at Juilliard and having to change codes and having to go downtown and exist in a world that didn’t feel like anything I could recognize as something personal to me. To be able to go back to this community and say, Wow, that feels like Southeast DC where I grew up is special. The food, the culture, the language, it’s all there. I felt seen and I felt heard. We had the impression of seeing each other during the shooting. We’ve seen all of these similarities and differences. We revel in the beauty and facets of everyday life.

A scene from In the heights.

When you watch the cast, it’s a big time for the Latino community. But you’re the only black person in the starting cast. As black people we are used to being the only ones. But it’s a little different being the only black person with white people and being the only black person among other people of color. Right?

Absolutely. But that’s the crazy thing. It was one of the first times I went to work and I didn’t feel like I had to change the code or be anything other than who I was. When I walked through the trailer for hair and makeup, I didn’t have to worry that they would know what to do with all that hair, my skin color, or my skin tone. I didn’t have to worry about, you know, stepping on people’s toes and not feeling wanted. This casting has become like family for me. We were joking about my Spanish. And that’s the funny thing; my character is also trying to learn spanish. Benny has come to the heights and found this to be his home, as some of the other characters struggle to get out to try and make it. But Benny reveled in the beauty of raising this community. And I think it’s so powerful. It just made me feel at home.

It is the alliance in action.

Exactly. It takes all of us.

And working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, how did it go for you? He contributed to this feeling of home?

Dude, Lin is one of those once-in-a-lifetime genius beings, and a generous soul. And he gives through his work. His work is his contribution. In Shakespeare, it says, my voice is in my sword. Lins’ voice is in his sword, his job. This is where its strength lies. And its work lies in its roots and its community. We’d be in the studio and he’d be like, you know what Corey lets change the lyrics. I’m like, you can’t do that iconic broits! And, I mean, he wrote it down, so of course he can change it. So he said let’s go on Twitter and see what the fans think it should be. People were intervening and now it’s in the movie! It’s incredible. It has given us the opportunity to be leading actors, actresses and artists on this subject. And there is no gift a creator can give other than permission to be yourself and tell the story. This is something I will be eternally grateful for. It’s our little time capsule, that magic of The Heights with this incredible cast. I am grateful.