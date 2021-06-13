Changes sought at Chicago intersection where actor Kevin Clark was shot and killed – NBC Chicago





After Chicago actor Kevin Clark was fatally hit by a car last month while cycling in the Avondale neighborhood, his family and cycling advocates called for improvements at the intersection on Saturday. where Clark was hit. Clark was struck by a car while cycling near Logan Boulevard and Western Avenue on May 26. The Active Transportation Alliance has tried to draw attention to this stretch of Logan Boulevard, citing dozens of bicycle accidents and more than 1,000 car accidents over a five-year period. As cycling advocates, Clark’s family and others gathered at the intersection, a moment of silence was noticeably interrupted by horns and rapid traffic from nearby ramps on the Kennedy Freeway, as well as those which drove at full speed. The actor’s mother, who was best known for her role as Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” starring Jack Black, said it was time to make the changes the riders demanded. “This intersection is incredibly horrible, it’s just horrible,” said Allison Clark. Kevin Clark’s cousin, Matthew Portman, joined the Active Transportation Alliance, Chicago residents, Aldermen and Cook County Commissioners to push for the changes first presented to the city in 2018. “They gave them an easy way to make it safer for everyone, and they just sat on it,” Portman said. “That’s why we were here today. Suggested improvements include better lighting and signage, better markings for crosswalks, a bike path and lowered traffic lanes, said Amy Rynell, executive director of the Active Transportation Alliance. “There is so much we can do as a city at this intersection and across the city,” Ald said. Daniel La Spata, who represents Chicago’s 1st neighborhood. Until changes are made, flowers and a bicycle sit at the intersection – a reminder of Clarks’ death and the dozens of bicycle accidents that have happened. “It would mean so much to me, to all of his family, to all of his friends,” said Allison Clark, the actor’s mother.

