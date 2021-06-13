Rays actors remember his hard work and thoroughness in creating the best with the worst | Pune News





Pune: The final of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) commemorative panel discussions brought together three veteran actors, filmmakers and critics to recall the life and work of the author Satyajit Ray, with notes of their time working with him and his team.

Two of the actors, Sharmila Tagore and Aparna Sen, on the online panel on Saturday night made their screen debuts in the Rays Apur Sansar and Teen Kanya films, respectively. The two spoke glowingly about what Ray meant to their careers and their involvement in his films when they were both teenagers.

He once told me that he preferred to work with newcomers, and that he had worked with good and bad newcomers, as well as good and bad professional actors. The cast was very important to him, and the appearance of someone was more important to Ray than the role of actor. In a scene in Apur Sansar, where I walked into a small apartment, he told me what to do while the camera rolled, like looking left and right and heaving a sigh. His instructions and direction completely made the scene, and it was accepted from the first take, Tagore recalled.

Sen was cast for her first role based on a character from a short story by Rabindranath Tagore after a discussion between Ray and his father, film critic and historian Chidananda Dasgupta, who was a longtime friend of Ray.

I was reading the short story Shamapti, which had the character I would end up playing, and I identified with it instantly. Soon after that, a phone call came from Ray, and he told my dad about that very role and the possibility of me playing the character on screen. Earlier he gave instructions on what to do in front of the camera like frowning more or less. If you could imitate only half of what Ray said, you would do well, Sen remarked.

Another veteran actor and former FTII director, Mohan Agashe, worked with Ray in the Hindi-language TV movie Sadgati, based on a story by Munshi Premchand about actor discrimination, featuring a starring cast of him, as well as Om Puri and Smita Patil. He told the panel about Rays’ meticulousness, but also its flexibility, while working on a limited budget.

Manik (Rays nickname) da was meticulous in his work, as if he was making his first film. He gave scripts to each actor and also wrote instructions to follow for each of them. Despite good planning, he had flexibility. The highlight was supposed to be filmed in a scorching sun, but seeing the cloudy weather, he decided to film the highlight in heavy rain, which created a different kind of impact. We dubbed the movie at the Indrapuri studio (in Calcutta), and looking at the equipment there, people would suspect if he had actually made a movie with them. But he managed to do the best with the worst. What I learned during these 14 days of filming with Manikda, I haven’t learned in years, Agashe pointed out.







