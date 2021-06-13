Playing is my passion, I love being part of this magical world

RUHI SINGH, who debuted with Calendar Girls, talks to SHALINI SAKSENA about his latest web series, Runaway Lugaai, working with Sanjay Mishra and upcoming projects
Runaway Lugaai received a lot of appreciation. A special message or a compliment that you received?
Yes, Run away Lugaai people really liked the show and the audience showed me a lot of love. I regularly receive messages and compliments. It’s nice to receive messages and love. Bulbul has touched many hearts and I am very grateful for it.
Your character on the show is different from what you’ve done before, what was it like playing that role?
This time, I’m not playing an urban girl. My character here is a bit from a rural background. She has a lot of colors, has a vibe and is super confident. As for the dialect and body language, I had to work on everything. Bulbul also has a temper issue, so it was fun to play her. However, I only had two days to put everything in place. I learned things by observing the people around me.
What was it like working with Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Naveen Kasturia?
It was absolutely amazing working with Sanjay Mishra sir and Ravi Kishan. These people are great actors; he gave me the opportunity to learn and grow as an actor.
HaHas it been a conscious decision to portray a variety of characters so early in your career?
I have been blessed for the past five months. I played different characters. Yes, it is a conscious decision. As an actor, I always try to do what gives me pleasure, which gives me happiness and satisfaction as I bring various distinguished storylines and stories to life. I would also like to play glamorous roles again. Who doesn’t want to play the main heroine?
How did you get started as an actor?
My first movie was Girl Calendar. I also worked in The world before her by Anurag Kashyap, it was a documentary film. I would say that marked my entry into the industry. I was curious, I wanted to explore and understand the industry. I fell in love with the world of cinema; it is such a magical place.
A lesson learned as Miss India.
It has completely changed my life; it made me super confident to feel my country. It was an honor. It was a lifetime experience. It’s something you do at a certain age. I met people from different cultures and made me explore the world. I have traveled so much giving me exposure.
You played Sagarika in Chakravyuh. Tell us about it.
I would say Charkavyu was a serious detective series that featured layers of the character that I played Sagarika. She’s been a victim of the dark web and the show explores the pain she’s going through and how that translates into her physique, which is what is so satisfying about playing this role. I’m grateful that I got to play this character.
After that ?
My next project is something very special. This is something I haven’t done before. It will shock people. I am really looking forward to it. It has been brought forward a few months due to the second wave of the current pandemic. Health is more important and safety, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks are a priority.
