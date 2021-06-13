Country star Tex Ritter didn’t want son John Ritter to become an actor





John Ritter has kept audiences laughing for years while playing Jack Tripper in the ABC comedy seriesCompany of Three. The role won him a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award, making John a regular face in the sitcom world and making him endearing to audiences as one of comedy greats. Although he is remembered for his charming demeanor and impeccable comedic timing, he didn’t really receive much family support early in his acting career. His father, country music star Tex Ritter, believed that being an actor was just not a respectable career choice. Tex Ritter Tex Ritter made a name for himself in the music world when he rose to fame in the 1930s. Country Music Hall of Fame member after making his debut in various Broadway radio productions and shows, eventually becoming known as a vocal cowboy. He apparently expected his two children with his wife Dorothy Fay to make more practical career choices. This could be due to the fact that before his artistic career he studied political science at University of Texas and even entered Northwestern Law School. It’s hard to say … but an interesting prospect to say the least. When his son John changed his major to acting while attending the University of Southern California, Tex was anything but supportive. As John explained toThe Ottawa Journalin 1980, his father believed that taking action was “not something a man should do with his life.” Read more: Tex Ritter left his mark on Western films and country music Despite his father’s lack of support, John continued to pursue his dream and began making appearances on popular shows likeMASH POTATOES,Hawaii Five-OandThe Bob Newhart Show.But when his father’s health started to decline, it was one gig in particular that convinced Tex that maybe playing wasn’t as bad as he thought –The Waltons. “Before he died, I told him there was nothing I could do but play,” Ritter explained. Shortly before Tex died of a heart attack, he was able to admit that John’s recurring role as Reverend Matthew Fordwick inThe Waltonswas respectable, even though he wasn’t crazy about his career choice. John was happy to hear positive words from his father about his acting after years of trying to prove himself. Of course, Tex was still not in love with the idea, but was much more open to it than he had been in previous years. When John became a dad himself with his first wife Nancy Morgan, he wanted to be a caring father to his children and support their career choices. His sons Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter eventually followed in his footsteps and are currently successful actors long after their father passed away. Even her daughter, Carly, tried her hand at the theater a bit before settling into music. Of course afterThe WaltonsJohn went on to land notable roles in Hollywood. In addition to playing inCompany of Threealong with co-stars Joyce Dewitt and Suzanne Somers, he appeared inProblem child, Slingshot blade, Hooperman, Hearts Afire, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Mary Tyler Moore Show,and more. He even starred in his last acting role,8 simple rules for dating my teenage daughteroppositeKatey Sagal until he fell unexpectedly ill while filming the show on the Disney grounds in Burbank, California. After suffering from chest pain, John was diagnosed with an aortic dissection and he died just before his 55th birthday. Survived by actress Amy Yasbeck’s second wife, John’s acting legacy lives on through his children. His sons are his spitting image, as well as their grandfather Tex!







