Hollywood arrives at Scottish Borders as Indiana Jones films Leaderfoot Viaduct scene





Hollywood arrived at the Scottish Borders yesterday as icon Harrison Ford filmed a world war scene for his fifth Indiana Jones film set for release next year. No official notice had been given but speculation had risen throughout the day after the Newtown St Boswells auction market was taken over by the film production unit and rest area, just off the A68 , was closed with yellow signs warning any unauthorized vehicles parked in the area during this time would be removed. John Hislop at the Leaderfoot Viaduct Residents took to social media to spread the news and around 60 people gathered near the A68 bridge. Security was tight and a guard said they were shooting a commercial for Marks and Spencers, but it quickly became clear who was at the scene when Ford was seen wearing his trademark leather jacket and brown fedora hat. The 78-year-old also visited shops in Melrose yesterday before filming scenes on the nearby Leaderfoot Viaduct, much to the delight of residents. Leaderdale and Melrose advisor David Parker said filming the franchise would be great for Newstead, Melrose and the Leaderfoot area. He said: It's great that Indiana Jones is here in the Scottish Borders, that the Leaderfoot Viaduct and parts of our area will be in the fifth movie. It's a huge movie franchise and it's really fitting because in fact tomorrow is the 40th anniversary of the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, so what better place to be on this incredible occasion than in the borders, filming at the Leaderfoot viaduct and enjoying the wonderful border landscape. It's a world war scene that's going to be filmed here in the Scottish Borders and it's a pretty epic scene so later today we could see a lot of pyrotechnics and bangs and flashes as they perform all the different things they do. The film, which has yet to be officially named, is slated for release on July 29, 2022.







