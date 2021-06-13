Gen Z Bollywood stars in Indo-Western outfits





From quirky crop tops to classic sarees, Gen Z’s wardrobe has all the hallmarks of their generation. Trust our Bollywood divas to rock Indo-Western outfits like no one else. Step away from conventional style, notice how Bollywood Gen-Z stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and others make their sartorial moves compelling with fun colors, pop prints and daring blouses and skirts. 1. Tara Sutaria

Image Credit: Instagram / siddharthabansal_ When it comes to wearing chic Indo-Western outfits, Tara Sutaria is literally on top. The ganji and floral skirt combo is something anyone can try, or must have tried before. To make the look a bit more fun, a long oxidized silver necklace with bangs. 2. Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram / anushkaskhanna Janhvi Kapoors travels during the promotions of her first film, Dhadak, were worth all the hype. One of the stunning outfits was a ruffled pantsuit in a chic color combo: red and pink. The printed kurta was cinched at the waist with a red sash in the same fabric. Janhvi finished the look with oxidized silver earrings and a ring. Image Credit: Instagram / anushkaskhanna For another series of promotions, Janhvi Kapoor adorned herself with a blue ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani, styled with Needlelust juttis.

Image Credit: Instagram / ritikamirchandani 3. Alaya F

Image Credit: Instagram / alayaf Designer Arpita Mehta chose Alaya F as her muse to showcase this gorgeous look. There is a perfectly fitted beige blouse that accentuates her curves, a long sleeve jacket with a trendy mirror effect. Major rebound alert! Instead of the traditional super heavy lehenga skirt, Alaya paired it with a lightweight yet sexy skirt with two thigh slits. Golden Gladiators add a punch factor to the look and need a fan base of their own. Image Credit: Instagram / alayaf 4. Ananya Panday

Image Credit: Instagram / ananyapanday This green look has so much going for it and yet it is endearing and not shocking. Ananya teamed the ornate green blouse with straight-leg pants and threw a long, bell-sleeve jacket over it. Her belt with golden embellishments gave structure to her Gen Z-approved Indo-Western look. 5. Sara Ali Khan

Image Credit: Instagram / viralbhayani Sara Ali Khan left everyone swooning over her ultra-glam look at one of Manish Malhotras’ couture shows. We wouldn’t be thrilled with this look without the corset-style blouse, with asymmetrical curtains attached, making dupattas and capes superfluous. She went the minimal route when it came to jewelry, finishing her look with extra long earrings. Main Image Credit: Instagram / anushkaskhanna, Instagram / ananyapanday, Image Credit: Instagram / anlayaf







