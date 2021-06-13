The most popular actors, ranked by Instagram followers

The popularity of the characters on how I Met Your Mother depended on a number of factors, from their dating success to their professional status and social life. In real life, all of the cast on the show, including the main, recurring, and guest stars, are pretty popular in their own right.

Many of them went on to do other projects, with Cobie Smulders joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Maria Hill and Neil Patrick Harris on shows like A series of unfortunate events. Several were already famous thanks to other projects. And let’s not forget the many celebrities who have also had guest roles on the show, some of whom have played fictional versions of themselves.

One indicator of popularity for celebrities is social media presence and the most popular actors on Instagram since HIMYM they might not be the ones fans predict.

ten Sarah Chalke (Stella Zinman) 311,000 followers

Sarah Chalke was one of the many women Ted had dated on the show who fans thought could be the mother and fans didn’t like him either. She was already famous, of course, for playing “the new Becky” on the sitcom. Roseanneand Elliot on Scrubs.

She is one of the actors of the series who has some of the biggest Instagram followers, with 311,000. That’s impressive, as Chalke has only posted 111 times at the time of this writing, with a hilarious bio that says “Just joined this century and I’m on Instagram.”

9 Wayne Brady (James) 321,000 followers

Some have forgotten that Brady had a recurring role in this series playing Barney’s half-brother James. Prior to this role, however, he had previously hosted his own variety show, The Wayne Brady Show, and played in Whose line is it anyway. He was also fairly well known in the stand-up comedy circuit.

His Instagram account, @mybradybaby, presents a combination of business, personal and political messages. In his biography, Brady included his feat of winning the second season of The masked singerand describes himself as the “creator of funny songs and singers”. It also refers to his music on Apple Music and YouTube.

8 Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby) 802,000 followers

It may be surprising that the main character who serves as the narrator of the series and the subject of its title does not have the highest number of Instagram followers. But indeed, Josh Radnor, who played Ted, a man in search of the love of his life, has less than a million followers on Instagram.

He hasn’t done a ton of acting since HIMYM finished, appearing in movies The searcher and Social animals and the television series,Mercy Street and Get up. He also performed in plays, such asLittle shop of horrors, where he played Seymour Krelborn at the Kennedy Center performances in 2018. His Instagram, @joshradnor, promotes his EP and his personal website: he is also a singer.

7 Sherri Shepherd (Daphné) 1 million subscribers

Sherri Shepherd played a small but essential role in the final season as the random woman Marshall meets while trying to get to Barney and Robin’s wedding. But his TV resume spans a lot more, including a hosting gig on View, a main role in the sitcom Less than perfect, and the game show host Best trivia game ever.

On Instagram, the @sherriesshepherdThe account shows Shepherd’s personality with perfectly posed photos, candid selfies, and other promotional imagery. She is quite active on the site, having posted over 4,600 posts to date.

6 Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin) 1.2 million subscribers

It has been widely reported that not only was Lily’s role based on series co-creator Craig Thomas’ own wife, but Hannigan was also handpicked by the writers. She had already made a name for herself as Willow on Buffy the vampire slayer and also became a pop culture icon for her role in the American pie movies.

Hannigan hasn’t done a ton of acting since the series ended, although she voices the character of Claire Clancy in the Disney Junior animated series,Nancy fancy. His Instagram,@alysonhannigan, mainly focuses on personal photos of herself, her husband and their family. But browse and there’s a photo or two from the series. She describes herself as an actress, mother and “passionate about crafts” in the organic sector.

5 Jennifer Morrison (Zoey) 1.6 million subscribers

Jennifer Morrison is a versatile actress who has appeared in some of the biggest shows of recent decades, including Home, Once upon a time, and that’s us. She’s also starred in countless movies dating back to the early ’90s, so it’s no surprise that she’s one of the show’s most popular stars.

Morrison didn’t exactly play a fan-favorite character: she was Ted’s activist girlfriend Zoey, who, in fact, was married. Some even consider her character to be a low-key villain in the series due to the fact that she almost drove a wedge between the gang. Its account has a good number of posts out of 573, most of which promote Morrison’s plans as well as her workouts and her affiliation with the Women’s Best brand.

4 Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) 1.9 million subscribers

Initially, fans wondered if Robin was the mother or not due to her connection to Ted. However, as the seasons go by, Robin has proven to be the center of most stories, eventually becoming one of the world’s most successful news anchors and having a memorable relationship with Barney.

After the show ended, Smulders appeared in several MCU projects, from movies to series. Agents of SHIELD. On Instagram, @cobiesmuldersis approaching two million followers. Proudly promoting her heritage, Smulders’ biography calls her a “Canadian girl living in America.” Many of her posts center around politics, but she shows her true Canadian pride in a photo of herself wearing a Canadian Mounted Police uniform.

3 Joe Manganiello (Brad) 2.4 million subscribers

While Joe Manganiello may not have been a main character on the show, he made a strong impression in all nine episodes he appeared in, from season 2 to season 9. An old friend of Columbia Law School of Marshall, he often appeared at pivotal moments in Marshall’s life.

Manganiello caught the attention of fans when he appeared on the HBO series Real blood and the Magic mike movies. On Instagram, @joemanganiello boasts millions of followers viewing his posts, which include everything from personal photos with his wife, Sofia Vergara, to promotional photos. He is quite active with over 1,500 posts to date.

2 David Henrie (son) 2.5 million subscribers

It could very well be a question of age, but David Henrie, who played the son throughout the series, making his father hurry up and get to the point of his story, has the second highest number of followers of the whole cast. His other two great roles were in the Wizards of Waverly Place and the movie Boy. But at 31, he fits neatly into the key social media demographic.

Of course, he would spend a lot of time posting. Indeed, his account @davidhenriehas over 1,000 posts, with lots of great personal and family photos that show his wife and two children.

1 Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson) 8.6 million subscribers

Barney Stinson was arguably the most popular and controversial character on the show. Played by actor Neil Patrick Harris, he is best known for his absurd dating advice as well as his relationship with Robin.

Harris turned out to be the most popular actor on the show, according to Instagram followers. With 8.6 million subscribers, Harris has more than four times as many subscribers as the other four major players combined.

A former child actor, the role of Barney rekindled Harris as a star, and he went on to appear in numerous movies and TV series, as well as hosting just about every award show imaginable. On Instagram, @nphmostly shares personal family photos, with an occasional image outside of her family, like a cool image with Sir Elton John.

