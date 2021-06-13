EXCLUSIVE: “I thought it was interesting, I didn’t think it could go at this level” says Vipin Sharma on his chai sequence in The Family Man 2: Bollywood News





Amazon Prime Video Series The success story of The Family Man 2 has several contributing factors. Besides the brilliant script and performances, several scenes from the series have gone viral on the internet. One of those scenes is that of Vipin Sharma’s character, Sambit. The chai sequence has become one of the highlights of the season. Now in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vipin Sharma on her reaction to seeing the chai footage go viral at such a level and what her thoughts were while filming. Asked Vipin about the reaction of people on the stage and the audience’s response, the actor replied, “No, not at all. It didn’t look like that at the time. was like it was a decided song. When I met Raj and DK, and they said the same thing, I thought it was interesting. I didn’t think it could go to that level. I tried to be as honest as I was simple with it. But yeah, no the idea, that it would come out so big and bigger. It’s pretty good actually. Speaking of the chai and biscuit sequence where he didn’t say a word and yet the expression communicated all the feelings. He said, “The camera reads your soul in a certain way, that’s why I’m also afraid of still photography because the camera captures your honesty very deeply. So it’s always a struggle. as an actor to stay very real and that’s the hardest part. It sounds the easiest, but it’s pretty hard. When it happens, it’s a joy. I’m glad people talk about them and that it touches them, which is good. “ Later in the chat, when he spoke about his take on the show’s multidimensional genres and styles when it comes to storytelling and the show’s reach, the actor said: Thanks to the new world that has opened up. for the OTT, people take risks. , people take risks, people exceed standards. Many new actors and writers have opportunities. It’s superbly a blessing right now to be an actor, to write, and all kinds of creative work. I’m really happy that this brings out a lot of new actors and a lot of new talent coming out. So it’s good that you can do it now, it’s very powerful. Also Read: Would Love To Do A Spinoff For Chellam Sirs Character, Says Uday Mahesh On The Family Man 2 BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

