Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn organizes mass vaccination camp against Covid in Mumbai – News

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn, through his New York foundation, held a vaccination camp in Mumbai on Friday for workers associated with the entertainment industry and media professionals.

Indian film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing: “AJAY DEVGN HAS A VACCINATION CAMP … AjayDevgn Foundation NY held a vaccination camp on June 11, 2021 in #Mumbai … Those vaccinated included workers associated with the entertainment industry and media professionals.

In April, Devgn partnered with BMC and the Hinduja Hospital to set up intensive care units and provide emergency medical facilities to Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19.

Previously, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and producer Mahaveer Jain had teamed up to launch a free vaccination campaign for workers in the entertainment industry.

It was also reported that a COovid vaccination campaign for workers in the film industry had been launched by Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, which aimed to vaccinate around 4,000 workers in the first phase.

YRF aims to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of FWICE (Federation of Film Workers of West India). The company has already vaccinated its employees in a previous campaign in Mumbai.

Besides YRF Studios, producer Sajid Nadiadwala organized a vaccination campaign for more than 500 employees and their families of his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Last week, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) also started its vaccination campaign for its members and associated production teams.

The Indian Film Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also announced that they will organize free vaccination campaigns for their staff members.