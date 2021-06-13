best dressed in Bollywood | Best Dressed Celebrity Weekly List: Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy and more in stunning outfits





Best Dressed Celebrity Weekly List | Photo credit: Instagram When it comes to setting major fashion goals in gorgeous sartorial choices, no one does it better than our B-town divas. Almost every other day, they call on their entourage of MUAs, designers and stylists to be the best versions of themselves. And the results are either too good to ignore or too bad to mention. This week, we’ve seen several B-town divas turn heads with their sartorial choices. In ethnic and western outfits, they gave major fashion and style goals to their fans. Showing us all how to pull off a traditional or modern look, Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde and Alia Bhatt shared photos of their OOTDs on social media. After scrolling for hours, we’ve picked out some of the best B-town looks of the week. So, without further ado, let’s get right to the point. Best Dressed Celebrity Weekly List Madhuri Dixit Mouni Roy Shilpa shetty Pooja hegde Alia bhatt Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit donned a gorgeous lilac ensemble and diamond-studded jewelry for a photoshoot. The gorgeous outfit instantly grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. In no time, photos went viral online for all the right reasons. Mouni Roy In an all-black ensemble consisting of a top and skirt, Mouni Roy looked stunning. The diva paired her OOTD with a matching bag and black heels. For her magnificent choice of fashion, Internet users have showered her with love and praise. Shilpa shetty Another diva who was stunned in black outfit this week was Shilpa Shetty. In a chic sari-like outfit, she turned heads as she stepped out for a photoshoot. She paired her ethnic outfit with silver jewelry and black heels. Pooja hegde Pooja Hegde opted for a sultry top for a photoshoot that immediately caught the attention of the fashion police. The diva looked very sexy as she posed for the lens. Her gorgeous glow in the photo made fans gush up. Alia bhatt Actress Alia Bhatt opted for a gorgeous floral maxi dress from Borgo De Nor for a casual outing. A website named Farfetch had the same dress for sale and it was priced at $ 1,285, or roughly Rs 93,849. She paired her expensive dress with white sandals and a black mask. Check back next week for another edition of the weekly ‘best dressed celebs’ list.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos