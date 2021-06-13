Italian Studies: Film Review | Tribeca 2021 – The Hollywood Journalist

In give me the booty and Tramps, writer-director Adam Leon displayed a keen ear for the vernacular of youth and a captivating touch of light observing the fluid changes in his characters, from thorny friendship to romantic intimacy. Young New Yorkers are featured again in his third feature film, Italian studies, but very little engagement as they talk about their fears, frustrations, and aspirations. At the center of this supposed thinking about dislocation and connection is Vanessa Kirby, playing a British writer with temporary amnesia in a show of actress self-indulgence whose charms are far outweighed by her brief 81-minute span.

Saved to a small extent by the dreamlike visuals of New York City cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz during the pre-COVID summer and by composer Nicholas Britell’s shimmering score that reliably improves mood, the film Swaps the pleasantly flexible storytelling and apparent spontaneity of Leon’s previous work for a narrative that is both aimless and inert. More than anything, it is reminiscent of one of those ‘lost weekend’ stories about Hollywood celebrities who were once fodder for late night comedians in an era less susceptible to mental illness.

Italian studies The bottom line

No thanks.

Location: Tribeca Film Festival (Featured Story) Throw away: Vanessa Kirby, Simon Brickner, Annika Wahlsten, Annabel Hoffman, Maya Hawke, David Ajala Director-screenwriter: Adam Léon 1 hour 21 minutes

The spark of the project was the rising star’s availability and desire to work with Leon. As they traded concepts, Kirby reportedly told the director, “I want you to throw me on the streets of New York and challenge me.” Apparently, making it interesting for the rest of us wasn’t a problem.

We first meet the character eventually identified as author Alina Reynolds (Kirby) sitting on a recording session her music producer husband (David Ajala) is working on in London. A young American recognizes her outside the studio and says that they met in New York City, but Alina has no recollection of their meeting or of the events described by the stranger. The only spark that registers is that maybe this is the moment she lost her dog.

With no further establishment scenes to shape her character, the film then returns to summer in New York City, as Alina drifts in a haze while shopping at a hardware store, then walks away without a bag or coin. identity, leaving his dog tied up outside. The confusion echoing in her head seems to emanate from the group of teenage hipsters she falls into over the next couple of days, their youthful experiences coloring her attempts to invent a character to suddenly fill the void.

The connection to this group of friends is Simon (Simon Brickner), whom she meets while trying to resell hot dogs to Chelsea Papaya. “I think I’m a vegetarian,” she said, a hint of clarity seeming to pervade her runaway state. Simon is a high school student and a boring nerd, but he gives her a useful distinction to categorize the people she meets, between “hot world” and “cold world”. He also locks lips with her in a jarring moment that gets a pass because Kirby is in budding Gena Rowlands floating mode, detached from reality, but would be nauseous if the genders were reversed.

A clue in Alina’s search to pull herself together comes from another young stranger who recognizes her from a book event, where she read the collection of short stories that gives the film its title. She tracks down a copy in the library and begins to freely associate characters from her fiction with the children of Simon’s orbit, including tedious reflections on family, addiction, love, and other challenges to embrace or overcome. are mixed in an enveloping soundscape with the ambient noise of the city and the music of Britell. One of the enigmatic characters who straddle Alina’s prose and confused reality is a singer named Lucinda (Annabel Hoffman).

Leon recognizes Alice in Wonderland as a key influence here, with some films by Milos Forman, Olivier Assayas, Wong Kar Wai and Hong Sangsoo, and music videos by Gus Van Sant. If it does Italian studies Sounding like a shapeless hodgepodge of pretentious affectation, that’s exactly what it is. There is a lot of atmosphere in the warm tones and singing colors of Jutkiewicz’s cinematography, but very little substance in the ambient piece that accompanies it.

Working from what appears to be a semi-improvised script, Leon flirts with potentially stimulating ideas about how self-perception is shaped by the environment, and how forgetting can allow for a complete rewiring of his brain. But even when Alina begins to imagine herself as one of her prose characters (played by Maya Hawke), it doesn’t really make sense that the film is heading for tangible achievements. The looseness that has worked so well in Leon’s previous films here just feels just limp and empty. The best thing I can say about this is – spoiler alert! – she picks up her dog.

All of this also limits what Kirby – it looks like she walked around the set straight from the Pieces of a woman shoot – can do when the character remains so limp and unknowable. For much of the movie, she puts on makeup as she goes and feeds off the young people she meets, but not in any way that makes us feel very much for her or for them. A coda back in London raises the possibility that the immediacy and openness of Simon and his friends have crept into his awakened consciousness. But it’s hard to care when she looks even less like a fleshed out character than a boring exercise in vanity.