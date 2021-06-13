The influence of Bollywood music on society





Source – Pinterest The musical notion of patriarchy is to analyze the sociological and cultural impact of traditional Bollywood music over the years in the formation and establishment of social identities, attitudes and ideals for Indian audiences. As the lyrical narrative has changed, the musical elements of the composition have changed over the decades. While the lyrical aspect gives a more apparent glimpse into our cultural psyche, the musical elements help us understand what the music industry has deemed more marketable and help us orient ourselves in the patterns of music consumption of Indian audiences.

Examples Taking five films to back up this claim even from the 2000s and 2010s. 1. Starting with the cinema “Hum apke hai kon” with a song “Chocolate lime juice”, we see an upper class girl (Madhuri Dixit) who comes to terms with her femininity but has no outlet for her feelings. The divide between his childhood images and his feelings towards his love emphasizes the idea of ​​moving from childhood to the love of a man, which is representative of the themes of love and marriage. arranged that are often imposed on women as the ideal. 2. In another case, “Hum Tum”, a 2004 movie, with a song called “Ladki kyon”; the lyrical narrative of this song is a critique of the opposite sex, using the popular media trope of Man vs. Woman and the constant pushing against each other one way or another. 3. Looking at more recent examples of “Maa da Laadla” from the film “Dostana” sings of a mother’s inability to cope with her son’s apparent homosexuality which is described as “heart disease”, revealing that Themes of minority sexual orientation were explored, however in ways that were still pejorative and uninformed. It was not only the lyrics that presented a cultural psyche that still retains some notions of a patriarchal and homophobic society, but also serves as a fertile ground for these flawed ideologies to manifest in real-world prejudices. 4. The compositional aspects have undergone immense changes in recent years, favoring the use of more synthesized tones from the last decade, while the lyrics maintain the patriarchal tones, as seen in the song ‘Lucky tu lucky me ‘from the film, “Humpty Sharma ki Dulhanyia” where the hero sings about how he will ignore and violate the heroine’s consent, wrapped in a musical arrangement inspired by Trap. Since synthesized compositions can be faster to produce and fine-tune later, we’ve seen catchy tunes being pushed to audiences due to their simple commercialization by being quick to produce and maximum profit. Carry The choice of lyrical themes is deliberate, to respond to an audience similar to the song itself, which seems innocent at first glance but which conceals disturbing connotations. This particular song also plays into the ‘boys will be boys’ sentiment towards bullying, which Bollywood has come to accept as an ideal expression of ‘love’. The themes of these songs range from an evolution towards a fictionalized view of love to a blatant disrespect for its consent, which probably doesn’t accurately reflect how deeply entrenched patriarchal and regressive values ​​are in society. , but represent how tolerant and tolerant the public has become. disturbing themes presented in the mainstream media. Written by – Amulya Sriharsha Published by – Tushna Choksey







