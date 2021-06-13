Fermanagh-born actor icelin McGackin becomes CineMagic’s new patron





Eniskirin-born theater, television and film actor icelin McGackin has been announced as the new sponsor of the Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People.

Known for his roles in “Ordinary People”, “Cold Courage” and “Red Elections”, Icelandic recently shot a CineMagic film in Belfast, one of three films made last month.

Designed to inspire and celebrate the talents of 60 young filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 25, this work is the culmination of the Academy of Creative and Digital Technology, along with Belfast Metropolitan College and Northwest Regional College. Provided in partnership. Economy. Regarding her new role as patron, Aisln said: “My career is mainly based in the UK, but I was born and raised in Northern Ireland and love to come home and work. “I am really looking forward to sharing some of my thoughts and ideas and hope they will help me in the months and years to come. “The recent filming of ‘The Carer’ by Cinemagic was a great experience and showed us some of the great work created and shared by the Cinemagic team. ” Eislin, who attended Newly’s Sacred Heart Grammar School, starred in Samnut’s CineMagic short “The Caregiver,” telling the story of a woman struggling to redeem and reconcile. The film will premiere later this year at a special celebratory event in which young filmmakers from all intern departments participate in the production and commemorate the achievements of Academy attendees. Over the past 18 months, Cinemagic has produced more than 20 short films, including behind-the-scenes documentaries, aimed at helping young people acquire practical filmmaking skills to enter the creative industries. I did. Joan Burny Keatings MBE, CEO of Cinemagic, said the support of patrons and industry professionals is extremely valuable to the young people who will benefit from philanthropy. “Cinemagic is delighted to welcome Aisln as a contributor. His knowledge and insights will guide many young people on their career paths in the creative industries. “It was an honor to have Aisln star in ‘The Carer’. The young interns often saw her work as a whole, took the time to talk to everyone and share her experience. I learned it. We look forward to creating new opportunities together to inspire, motivate, develop and celebrate the homemade talents of young people from all walks of life, said Joan. Aisln has worked in television and theater for almost 25 years. She was educated at Rose Bruford University in London and performed in a performance at Steward’s court in Christondom before the end of her final year. This work has traveled the world and has led to film and television productions such as “Niece and Nephew”, “Trojan Horse Eddie”, “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”, “David Copperfield” and “Women’s Room”. Aisln began a 10 year relationship with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 2000, playing Olivia in “Twelfth Night”, Ledian in “Richard III” and Lady Macbeth in 2010. She is an associate member. RSC. The theater continues to be passionate, and since arriving in Dublin a few years ago, Aisln has worked for The Abbey, The Gate, Rough Magic, and most recently in Marina Carr’s adaptation of Hecuba. His last London production, with Vanessa Redgrave, played Queen Elizabeth and Ralph Fiennes Richard III in Almeida.

