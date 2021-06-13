Entertainment
‘WandaVision’ star Teyonah Parris recalls confusing audition and facing Sitcom World for series – The Hollywood Reporter
Teyonah Parris says she really had no idea what she was getting herself into when she auditioned for WandaVision. But the Marvel drama, part parody of classic sitcom formulas and part heartbreaking codec Avengers movies, may be a good start to something much bigger for the 33-year-old actress, who broke out with a recurring role in Mad Men and a main role in the feature film Dear Whites. She takes the WandaVision part of Monica Rambeau, an agent who gains mysterious powers during the series, on the big screen in Wonders – the continuation of the turnover of 1.1 billion dollars Captain Marvel directed by Nia DaCosta. But first, she’ll play for DaCosta in the spiritual sequel to the 1990s horror classic. fellow. She spoke with THR about his awkward introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DaCosta’s contribution to the franchise.
Tell me about your audition for WandaVision. I read that you haven’t received much information about the room.
I knew it was Marvel, but that’s it. I didn’t know the context, just the sides for what I know now was the scene between Monica, like Geraldine, and Wanda [Elizabeth Olsen], when Wanda’s waters break and this stork was walking around, and the scene where Monica wakes up from the blip. Imagine that you are given these two scenes and that you are told that it is the same character! I had no idea. So I had to play a big sitcom and a drama.
You resume the character of Monica in Wonders. Was the film on the table when you auditioned?
From the start, they were very clear that the projects they brought to Disney + would be seamlessly integrated into the feature world. Now they didn’t say my character would necessarily agree. But I knew it was not a stand-alone project.
For all your televised work, your only comedy is Survivor’s remorse. Do the sitcom scenes in WandaVision scratch that itch at all?
Yes, Survivor’s remorse was pretty dark for a comedy. I really got a taste of the sitcom world here, which was a first. I imagined it as a little closer to the theater – that’s where I come from. For the 50s episode of WandaVision, I was in the audience watching Paul [Bettany] and Lizzie [Olsen], and [in between scenes] they were talking about having butterflies and nerves. It sounds exciting.
Have you ever auditioned for a sitcom?
Oh, I’m sure I did. (Laughs.) I don’t remember, but I’ve been in this game for quite some time, and it always came out every pilot season.
Would you say you were a Marvel fan?
I didn’t really have any experience with the comics, but when it comes to the MCU, I really watched and enjoyed it. But I am an occasional spectator. I’m here to watch things explode and watch people fly. I’m not following the arcs and the whole story, no it’s not me. (Laughs.)
Nia DaCosta, with whom you worked fellow, directed Wonders. What do you think she will bring to the project?
She has a very particular point of view. It’s young, it’s very fresh, and it’s very self-confident. The type of filmmaker that she is is very beautiful visually, and I can’t wait to see how she fits that into this very established universe.
You appeared in 22 episodes of Mad Men like Dawn Chambers, but I saw recently that you said you were never classified as recurring. Is it true?
Now I was the recurrent – because I was coming back. (Laughs.) I never knew I was going to keep it recurring, however. That’s what I said.
So when did you just try to keep the dance card empty? Mad Men called?
Rather. It was my first time on a TV show, it was recurring, so I was so excited – but I just never knew what to expect. Am I coming back? She is dead ? Has she been fired?
What’s the next step for you?
I would really like to go back to the theater. Plus, I just love smart, independent stories – things that are outside the box of what is generally considered commercial.
Interview edited for length and clarity.
This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.
