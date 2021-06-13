Entertainment
Bollywood’s biggest surprise and disappointment in 2021 yet
2021 is more than halfway, and like 2020, if there is one thing that has helped us overcome the restrictions and blockages of the past six months by the coronavirus, it is the variety available at home through different platforms of streaming. It’s a film. It has been a difficult year for some big budget Hindi films that failed to see the light of day due to the cinema shutdown, but many original and refreshing high quality films made their long awaited debuts. Some were able to play in the theater for a few days, while others stopped directly at the OTT platform. Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, ’83, Bellbottom, let’s take a look at some of Bollywood’s biggest surprises and disappointments so far as we wait for the second half of this year’s mega, all with big names approaching:
Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Surprise)
Seema Pahwa’s first director received an overwhelming response upon release. The film is based on Pawa’s personal experience. When her father passed away many years ago, her multigenerational family came together in her home, causing strife, complications and strife.
Viewing Location: Netflix
Prime Minister Madam (disappointed)
The film was controversial with the inaudible portrayal of the Dalit protagonist. The film, with Richachadda, is based on a Dalit woman who has been promoted to prime minister in a large state. The film was panned by critics who said it was “shallow” and “half-baked”.
Viewing Location: Netflix
Girl on the train (surprise)
Parinity Chopra appeared in one of the best thrillers of the year. In the film, Parinity plays an almost non-functional alcoholic who leaves her husband (Avi Nash Tiwali) when she loses her child in a tragic accident. The actress portrayed a chilling performance as a damaged yet sympathetic young woman battling her inner demon to get her life back on track.
Viewing Location: Netflix
Roohi (disappointment)
Roohi looks interesting on the surface level, but the over-the-top comedy can’t make up for the thin characters and unnecessarily complex storylines. Starring Large Kumar Lao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, the film revolves around a singing ghost who can put the groom to sleep and have a bride.
Viewing Location: Netflix
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Surprise)
Dibakar Banerje’s black comedy Sandeep Owl Pinky Faral is the story of two very contrasting characters. The film responded lukewarm with box office revenue, but due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, it gained attention for its premiere on the streaming platform.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Mumbai Saga (disappointment)
Sanjay Gupta’s long-awaited multi-agitator has been touted to break dry spells at the box office and has responded in a variety of ways, without drawing audiences to the movies. Starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film is based on the Mumbai underworld rivals, which were very popular in the 80s and 90s. John Abraham plays the part of a Mumbai gangster and Emuran plays the part of a police officer.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Funny child (surprise)
Sanya Malhotra will star impressively in the dark comedy drama Pagglait by Umesh Bist. It is a nuanced story about the birth of a woman, Sandhya, after the death of her husband just five months after the arranged marriage.
Viewing Location: Netflix
Big Bull (disappointment)
The comparison might be unfair, but the Scam1992 web series, also on Harshad Mehta, was cleverly paced, scripted, and directed by Pratik Gandhi. Abhishek Bachchan turns pale here, and at the end the big bull looks like a “bull”.
Viewing Location: Disney + Hotstar
Silence … can you hear me? (surprise)
The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers. Manoj Bajpayee has been praised for his intense rendition of ACPA’s clever vinash attributed to the murder of the daughter of a retired judge.
Viewing location: ZEE5
Radhé (disappointment)
Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was the first and biggest release of 2021. But sadly, the biggest movie of the year turned out to be the biggest disaster. This film has been panned by critics due to its pointless script and inadequate execution. In the film, Salman plays a policeman on a mission to eliminate the drug threat in Mumbai.
Viewing location: ZEE5
Ajeeb Daastaans (Surprise)
Ajeeb Daastaans consists of four short films, including Majnu by Shashank Khaitan, Kirahuna by Raj Mehta, Geeli Pucchi by Neeraj Ghaywan and Ankahi by Kayoze Irani. Of these four films, Ghaywan’s Geli Pucchi has received the greatest attention and admiration for treating caste, sexuality and privilege with maximum maturity and sensitivity. Geeli Pucchi, with Konkona Sensharma and Aditi Rao Hydro, revolves around two women. One is a high-ranking caste who was hired to work as an office for a newlywed.
Viewing Location: Netflix
