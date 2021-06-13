Hollywood rewind | The Holiday: Cameron Diaz’s Kate Winslet is the quintessential wellness movie

Like Nora Ephron, American filmmaker Nancy Meyers is also a genre in its own right. Her films are cheesy, somewhat predictable with incredible female heroines (who aren’t flawless, by the way), but still immensely watchable. For those of you who don’t know his name, you might recognize his films – The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give, It’s Complicated, and The Intern, among others. But, most agree that the jewel of his filmography is the very sympathetic and heartwarming film, The Holiday (2006).

The Holiday came out a decade and five years ago, even today it feels fresh as it is about “leading woman”, relationships, adultery, unrequited love and, well. sure, a good dose of personal care. Here’s a movie that, though in a very modest way, redefined what the holidays should mean in the movies. A successful trailer maker for Hollywood films (Amanda by Cameron Diaz) and a British journalist (Iris by Kate Winslet) swap homes and live for two weeks to take time for themselves after being betrayed in romantic relationship. They go online, then go on the phone, and the deal is done. When Amanda reaches freezing London and Iris finds herself in Amanda’s posh Los Angeles home, they discover that “that” might not be the best idea until they stumbled upon Graham from Jude Law and Miles from Jack Black. The rest of the plot starts from here.

Director, screenwriter and producer Nancy Meyers incorporates every possible tropes of romantic comedy films. The awkward-cute encounter, won’t the will-they-find themselves a little bit? There are lovely catchy melodies in the background as the couples get to know each other etc. You know how it’s all going to end halfway through the movie, but it’s kinda impossible not to be swayed by the charms of our main characters. Kate Winslet is the perfect addition to Cameron’s Amanda. Iris de Winslet is sweet, unpretentious, girl next door and utterly charming and slightly pathetic too. Amanda, on the other hand, is confident, self-assured, responsible, but still has a hint of vulnerability about her.

Men don’t have much to do, but Jude Law’s Graham comes across as a typical upright man until you know more about his history. Maybe making him less of “such a man” might have helped. However, that was in the mid-2000s, so you can’t expect a full appeal from male privilege or patriarchy.

The film is owned by women and an extremely endearing Eli Wallach, playing a highly regarded Hollywood screenwriter. Arthur of Eli had a loving camaraderie with Iris de Winslet, it was a sweet and charming thing to see, more a friendship than a father-daughter bond really. Arthur teaches Iris classic movies, urges her to watch old Hollywood movies, and indirectly guides her in taking charge of her own life. And yes, she does, brilliantly too! At one point, a reformed Iris said, “You are so right. You’re supposed to be the main lady in your own life, for god’s sake! Arthur, I’ve been going to a therapist for three years, and she’s never explained anything to me so well. Now it’s an all-time guaranteed topical feeling upon which the entire Iris Simpkins character arc of Kate Winslet rests. And to be honest, we all need to do what The Holiday says – take the time to take matters into your own hands!

You can watch The Holidays on Netflix.