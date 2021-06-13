Watch a vintage video of the crowd gathered for the premiere of Mughal-e-Azam in 1960; Waheeda Rehman, Raj Kapoor were present | Bollywood





K Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam, released in 1960, remains one of India’s most beloved films. When it was released, fans lined up to watch it and almost the entire industry lined up for the premiere. Raj Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and many more rush to popular Mumbai theater Maratha Mandir for the premiere of an old video that has resurfaced online. Starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in the lead roles, the film is also among the costliest Hindi films ever made. The film is a cult classic gem to this day. The video shows huge crowds lining up outside the movie theater two hours before showtime. The film was released on August 5, 1960, and we were shown a glimpse of the celebrities reunited for the premiere. Director K Asif greeted everyone at the entrance as the celebrities entered. The narrator of the video tells us that Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna arrived from Berlin for the premiere. Shammi Kapoor, Geeta Bali, Waheeda, Suraiyya, Rajendra Kumar, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand with his wife Kalpana, among others, are also seen. Honey Irani is also seen in the video as a child. Lata Mangeshkar and Mala Sinha are also seen arriving for the premiere. At the time of its release in 1960, the film was showing throughout India in 150 theaters simultaneously. A digitally colorized version of the epic was re-released in theaters in 2004, bringing out the beautiful colors of the places it was shot, especially the classic song of a rebel in love, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, and the shots. by Sheesh Mahal. As it wrapped up 60 years after its release last year, the Mughal-E-Azam screenplay was included in the Oscar library. Also Read: Malayalam Actor Chemban Vinod Shares Photo With Sunny Leone, See Here Hindi, Roman text and English translation, all three versions of the screenplay, are now available at the Margaret Herrick Library, the Academy’s world-renowned reference and research collection devoted to the history and development of cinema as a art form and industry. Related stories

