Levitt Pavilion hosts first in-person concert since pandemic began





DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Live music returned to downtown Dayton on Saturday night with the Levitt Pavilion’s first in-person concert since the start of the pandemic. Hundreds of people filled the front lawn of the Levitt Pavilion, delighted to finally be able to go out and enjoy a concert after nearly two years of waiting. “It’s great for the city and, you know, it’s good to get back to some kind of normalcy too, so it feels good to be here,” said Sara Kight of Franklin. The first concert of the season was that of New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen and the Underdogs. “Coming back after 20 months without a live performance is just exhilarating,” said Madeline Hart, Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at Levitt Pavilion. This is the fourth season for Levitt Pavilion, last summer they staged a virtual season to fill the void during the pandemic. The Staff has been working since January to concoct this season with 41 free concerts. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions helped their plans fall into place. “Once things started to calm down and the numbers started to go down, it was better,” Hart said. “There were international artists who were harder to get, we couldn’t get, I don’t think we have any international artists this year.” For the community, this is an important milestone, as many could come together for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “We couldn’t wait to go out, they’re starting the shows again, and just seeing people without a mask, it’s a wonderful day to go out, and then we brought our neighbors who hadn’t been,” said Michelle Gaddis. . “We love the Levitt and are very happy that the schedule is back up and running so we want to support it in any way we can,” said Katie Brennaman of Dayton. The next concert at the Levitt Pavilion is Friday June 18 at 7 p.m. For a complete list of concerts, Click here.

