From Toyota Innova Crysta to Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Most Bollywood celebrities are all about glamor and Page-3 parties. While most successful people in Bollywood drive in the city’s more expensive vehicles. However, there are a few that use practical mass segment vehicles like us. Here is a list of all the celebrities who regularly use practical and mass cars, although some of them have expensive cars parked in the garage.
Toyota Innova
The Toyota Innova is an all time favorite. The very popular minivan is the favorite of many when traveling long distances because of the comfort it offers. The high reliability of the Innova also makes it the first choice for many. Many Bollywood celebrities regularly use the Innova and the Innvoa Crysta.
Malaika Arora also rides in her automatic petrol Innova Crysta. Jackie Shroff also uses a Toyota Innova and drives it alone. Even Madhuri Dixit Nene got a personalized Innvoa Crysta for herself.
Tata harrier
The Tata Harrier, launched in the Indian market a few years ago, has become one of the best-selling products in the segment. The Harrier is positioned relative to the MG Hector on the market. The design of the Harrier also makes it quite unique. Fatima Sana Shiekh, who made her debut in the super hit Dangal owns a Dark Edition Tata Harrier.
Fortune Toyota
Like the Innova, the Fortuner has dominated the segment for ages. Even the Fortuner is very reliable and offers an extremely comfortable ride. This is why he is spotted by many Bollywood celebrities. Bipasha Basu owns a former Fortuner that she often drives herself. Aamir Khan owns the new generation Fortuner.
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
The Gypsy is not for everyone. It’s a car that only true enthusiasts can live with, especially if you have to drive it on a daily basis. John Abraham, who is a real car enthusiast, gets around in a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
John Abraham owns a few sports cars, but when it comes to tackling Mumbai traffic he prefers the Gypsy or the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. As John prefers to drive himself, he is often seen reaching the events in his V-Cross.
Jeep compass
Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the brand offers in the Indian market. It’s a solid and well loaded SUV from the legendary manufacturer. Many Bollywood celebrities, including veterans like Akshay Kumar and newbies like Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, own a compass.
Tata Nano
The good ol ‘Nano that made the news around the world but didn’t do well in sales in India belongs to Kim Sharma. She used to take the car to her gym, but we don’t see her nowadays.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V was a choice of many who wanted a super quiet and extremely comfortable ride. Sadly, Honda has now ditched the CR-V in the Indian market due to its low sales. Nevertheless, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan own the CR-V.
Mahindra CJ4
Nana Patekar the veteran Bollywood actor is known for his extreme simplicity and a differentiating character in his own right. He is seen moving around in a Royal Enfield Bullet most of the time. But when his cars roll out, he can be seen in a Mahindra Jeep CJ4A. This classic Jeep is powered by a 2.2-liter gasoline engine and only receives a three-speed gearbox.
Rakhi sawant
Rakhi Sawant rides in a humble Maruti Suzuki Baleno sedan. She owns a red Baleno and uses it regularly to travel to the airport, to carry out her daily chores and to get to events. She prefers to sit in the back seat of the car and does not drive it.
