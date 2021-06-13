Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Watch Her Audition For An Commercial At 19 | Bollywood





Before romanticizing stars like Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan in big-budget movies, Disha Patani was known for her small-screen commercials. The actor appeared in numerous commercials, promoting products such as chocolates, clothing and beauty products. On her 29th birthday, we take a look back at one of Disha's audition videos from her early days as an actress. In the video, Disha Patani revealed she was 19 and took a look at her many profiles. After capturing her profile, she performed the scene given to her. She first auditioned for the lead role and then read lines for the supporting role as well. Disha made her acting debut in the film Telugu Loafer, alongside Varun Tej, in 2015. She then made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni in 2016. She played the on-screen girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. Disha starred in two of the three Baaghi series, alongside her boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. Last year she starred in Malang, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Disha was last seen in Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Speaking of working with the actor in the film, she told a leading daily newspaper: "At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star in the country but, at the start of filming and we were on the set for a couple of days, I realized that he is very easy going. Salman is very cool on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very generous actor. Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff Share Photos With Mom Ayesha Shroff For Her Birthday As for her future plans, Disha has Ek Villain Returns in the works. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

