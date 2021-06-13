Why Cameron Diaz left Hollywood: “She ran away”

Cameron Diaz had reached his breaking point. After working non-stop for 20 years, appearing in films like There is something about Marie, charlie’s angels and Bad teacher, the gorgeous A-lister officially retired from acting after her turn in 2014 Annie.

The article continues under advertisement

“I know a lot of people won’t get it,” she later said of dropping out of Hollywood, “but it’s so intense working at this level and being public. You shoot 12 hours a day for months end, you don’t have time for anything else.

The article continues under advertisement

said a OKAY! insider: “Cameron was completely exhausted. She was exhausted emotionally and physically.

Source: MEGA

The article continues under advertisement

Hitting rock bottom was a blessing in disguise for the actress. The 48-year-old has confessed to friends that she is channeling her energy into living at home with her rocking husband, Benji Madden (they married in 2015) and their 17-month-old daughter, Raddix, was more fulfilling than any role on screen.

The article continues under advertisement

“Cameron hadn’t realized how desperately miserable she was before,” the insider said. “She feels like she saved herself and she has no regrets for letting it happen. Her family means more to her than anything.

The star has replaced long days of filming with quality time at the $ 20.8 million Beverly Hills mansion she shares with Benji and Raddix. “The domestic side of Cameroon has really blossomed,” says the insider. “She gets up early, makes breakfast for the family, cleans the house and spends the rest of the afternoon with Raddix.”

The article continues under advertisement

The insider says that Diaz and Madden, 42, are so involved that they don’t have a nanny. “There’s no extra help because Cam wants to go through it all on her own and Benji is right next to her,” the insider notes. “They are wonderful parents.

The article continues under advertisement

Diaz’s transition from wanted movie star to domestic goddess has had a few hiccups along the way. “Retirement wasn’t easy at first, and Cam certainly had some setbacks,” the insider shares. “She was afraid of being bored, complacent and lazy.”

The insider says that is when the Shrek star started to kiss the kitchen. “She took a few lessons and found she was really good at it. Cooking a feast for loved ones is one of her favorite activities. ”

The article continues under advertisement

Like her famous friend Gwyneth Paltrow before her, Diaz has become a celebrity mogul – and she is set to make billions with her burgeoning lifestyle empire. (She regularly shares cooking videos with recipes on Instagram, launched a new range of organic wines, Avaline, last July, and wrote two successful wellness books.)

The article continues under advertisement

“She’s found a way to be home and creative at the same time,” says the insider, “and she has an incredibly loyal following.”

Falling in love with Benji in 2014 prompted Diaz to finally forge her new path. She was introduced to the Good Charlotte guitarist through a close friend, Nicole Richie, married to Madden’s twin, Joel.

The article continues under advertisement

“When Cameron met Benji, that was it,” the insider said. “She knew she wanted a life with him. She told her masters she needed a break and left Hollywood behind.”

The article continues under advertisement

The blonde beauty had been through enough high profile relationships – and cried over her fair share of broken hearts – to know Madden was The One. (Famous exes include Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, and Justin Timberlake.)

“She kissed a lot of frogs,” the insider says. “But she finally found a guy who treated her well.”

The article continues under advertisement

She and Madden had growing pains at first. “Cameron was very independent and Benji used to do things his own way. He’s a neat freak and they clashed over Benji’s mess,” the insider said, adding that the Hide The star didn’t like the musician having groupies following him and Joel.

The article continues under advertisement

“They had to work hard to set boundaries and find better ways to communicate.”

If she had spent countless hours on a movie set, the romance might not have worked out. “Leaving showbiz allowed her to really have time to spend on the ups and downs of a relationship,” says the insider. “Cameron rearranged her priorities and it saved her marriage.”

The article continues under advertisement

The efforts paid off when the couple struggled to get pregnant. “Like many couples, it put a strain on their relationship,” the insider explains, adding that they “tried IVF, but it didn’t work.” But Diaz and Madden didn’t let their emotions get the better of them.

The article continues under advertisement

“They approached him as a team and decided to use a surrogate mother,” the insider continues. “They are so glad they did because they now have a beautiful baby girl.”

The spouses are even talking about baby # 2. “They would like to have another child, maybe a boy,” the insider said, noting that they would likely use a surrogate again. “It worked perfectly last time.

The article continues under advertisement