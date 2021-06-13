



As part of Lifetimes’ summer programming, which was snatched from the headlines, Left for Dead: Ashley Reeves’ Story explores a real case of trauma and resilience. According to Illinois Daily Newspaper, 17 years Ashley Reeves is missing on April 27, 2006, only to be found more than a day later in a park, clinging to life. Shed was strangled, had her neck broken, and was barely breathing when authorities found her. Her attacker was a 26-year-old high school teacher named Samson Shelton. Hed met Reeves when she was in college, and the two eventually started a relationship. By CBS he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2007 after pleading guilty to attempted first degree murder. According to CBS, Shelton claimed Reeves was injured in a fight as he tried to break up with her. He said he tried to push her out of a moving car, and when her neck cracked he took her to the park “to look like she was strangled there. “. In one interview with Elizabeth Smart for Daily crime surveillance, Reeves said the fight happened after hangar tried to end things. She also said it was such a traumatic experience that she has no recollection of the days before the attack or the weeks after. After Reeves was found, she had an uphill battle to recover. CBS reported that Reeves had to relearn how to speak, swallow, and move his limbs. In 2017, she visited the site of her rescue as a member of Daily crime surveillance episode. It’s a little hard to believe that this is actually where I have been for so long and in this state, Reeves said. [It] makes me feel like maybe I’m just as tough as everyone else says. I’m a fighter and I keep wanting to push myself harder and harder. Anwen ODriscoll, who plays Reeves in the Lifetime movie, told the Sioux City Journal this she held out her hand to Reeves while preparing for the role, but didn’t want to tell him about the experience. I wouldn’t want to come to her with this super heavy topic, ODriscoll said. It’s her story, and I have the feeling that maybe she’s done talking about it and having people coming to talk to her. With the exception of that 2017 interview with Smart, Reeves understandably wanted to leave it all behind. I’m glad it’s over, she said after Shelton’s conviction in 2007. I just want to get on with my life and not worry about it. And that’s what she did. Through Daily crime surveillance, Reeves is now 32 years old and has two children. The end credits of the Lifetime movie say that she is raising her family in Illinois while working as a caregiver. According to Illinois inmate records, Shelton is still serving his sentence at Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Illinois. He is on parole on April 22, 2024. By then, Hell will be 44 and Reeves will be 35.

