Who is Hollywood’s richest Tom?

Tom’s name seems to hold a special kind of magic when it comes to celebrities. Much like the name Chris – Chris Hemsworth, Chris Martin, Chris Pratt, Chris Brown – but in this case, it seems to particularly touch the actors. Actually, the success of the actors probably has nothing to do with their names and everything to do with their talent and hard work, but it’s always fascinating to see how many Toms there are in the cast of our movies and series. favorite.

Each of the actors readers are about to find in this list have had different careers, all very successful in their own way, and probably the one thing most of them will have in common is their name. But let’s find out which of the famous Toms has the most money in all of Hollywood.

7 Tom Holland – $ 15 million

The start of this list is Spider-Man himself. Tom Holland has a reported current $ 15 million net worth, and much of it owes it to his portrayal of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he’s been playing for many years now. He debuted as Spider-Man in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, and kept this part for all the following wonder movies. He has also been involved in many other amazing projects such as the Paramount series Lip sync battle, movies like Edge of winter, The lost city of Z, and Pilgrimage. He is still very young, so with his talent and dedication, he will likely increase his fortune soon enough.

6 Tom Felton – $ 20 million

Most readers will probably recognize Tom Felton for his work in the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s best-selling novel series,Harry potter. He was only 12 when he first auditioned for the role of Draco Malfoy, but he had already tried acting and had a pretty impressive CV for someone so young.

Harry potter was his first major project, however, and it was here that he began to build his impressive net worth of $ 20 million. AfterHarry potter, Tom Felton went on to work in many important films such asThe missing, the wolf of the night, the rise of the planet of the apes, and The appearance.It’s exciting to think about what this amazing actor is going to do next.

5 Tom Hiddleston – $ 25 million

Another Tom from the MCU joins this list. Tom Hiddleston is currently valued at $ 25 million, according toCelebrity Net Worth, and he’s one of the most beloved actors to ever exist. His career began when he was just a student. He worked in a miniseriesThe Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nicklebyand moviesConspiracy, Armadillo, andThe Gathering Storm while studying at Cambridge, and he also did numerous theatrical productions. By the time he joined thewonderCast as Loki in 2011, he already had a very colorful career. So it turns out that it wasn’t just thanks to the MCU that Tom Hiddleston amassed his fortune.

4 Tom Selleck – $ 45 million

Tom Selleck builds his net worth of $ 45 million with decades of hard work and dedication. He has been one of Hollywood’s most important actors since the 1980s and has been a part of many iconic movies and series. He started his career as an actor for commercials and TV commercials, but eventually made a name for himself on TV with his role in the series.The Rockford Filesin the late 1970s. He then directed one of his most popular projects, the seriesMagnum PI,which spanned eight seasons. Some people might also know him for his role inFriendslike Richard, one of Monica’s boyfriends. Since 2010 he has been working in the CBS seriesBlue blood.

3 Tom Hardy – $ 45 million

Tom Hardy reported net worth is $ 45 million, but that’s not surprising when you review the many blockbuster movies and series he’s been in. One of his first serious acting roles came in 2001, with a supporting role in the BBC miniseries Band of Brothers.

The English actor became more popular internationally when he got a role inStar Trek: Nemesis. After that he appeared onThe virgin queen,Stuart: A life upside down,andOliver Twist.Some of his most successful and recent projects were the thrillerStart, in 2010, and her role as Alfie Solomons inPeaky Blinders, a show he joined in 2014. And of course, let’s not forget his incredible work inThe dark knight rises.

2 Tom Hanks – $ 400 million

Tom Hank’s career is too long and rich to fit into a single article, but as much to say that it deserves a $ 400 million in net worth. His breakthrough came in 1988, when he took the helm of the filmLarge. He then worked on several iconic films such asSleepless in Seattle, Apollo 13, Toy Story, You’ve Got Mail, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, The Da Vinci Code,and much more. He won two Oscars consecutively, one for his role inPhiladelphia creamin 1993, and one for what is perhaps his most famous film,Forrest Gump, in 1994. He has also been nominated four times. He is also a great director and producer.

1 Tom Cruise – $ 600 million

The title of Hollywood’s richest Tom belongs to none other than the great Tom Cruise. He is one of the biggest stars in show business, and his incredible $ 600 million in net worth is the proof. Tom Cruise has been interested in acting since he was a teenager, and in 1983 he had his big break with the film.Risky business. In the years since his first big hit, he starred in the moviesTop Gun, Rain Man, July 4th, andA few good men. He went on to produce and star in one of the biggest projects of his career,Impossible mission.The first film was so successful that the franchise produced two more. He’s received three Oscar nominations, but he’s yet to win an Oscar.

