Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Goof Off in Black Widow Set Photo





Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have fun on the set of Black Widow in a behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming MCU movie.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have fun on the set ofBlack Widowin a behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. After sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone inAvengers: Endgame, the main character of Johanssons returns for a swan song that takes place between the events ofCaptain America: Civil WarandAvengers: Infinity War. The prequel will see Natasha Romanoff teaming up with fellow Super Assassins / Agents Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Yelena Belova (Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbor). Director Cate ShortlandsBlack Widowwas supposed to help kick off the 2020 blockbuster season, but has been repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19. The film will now hit theaters and Disney + Premier Access on July 9 and will be the fourth entry in Phase 4, after WandaVision, the falcon and the winter soldier,andLoki.With as long asBlack Widowwas finished, fans got a lot of looks onBlack Widowvia various trailers, posters and other marketing materials. While Disney has released official material forBlack Widow, the cast of the movie also occasionally gave MCU fans a fresh take on their upcoming movie. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Black Widow’s New Super Soldier Will Be Stronger Than Bucky Pugh, whose character is Romanoff’s sister and protégé, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her and Johansson on the set of Black Widow. The photo shows Pugh sitting on a motorbike behind Johansson, giving the cameraman a thumbs up. Check it out below: Pugh is expected to be a standout character in his MCU debut. The 25-year-old actress has already cultivated an impressive resume through roles inLady Macbeth,Fight with my family,Midsummer, andLittle womanthe latter earned him an Oscar nomination in 2020. Pugh also just wrapped up the highly anticipated Olivia Wildes shoot.Don’t worry darling. As the MCU continues to grow across all platforms, it’s no surprise to see talent like Pugh join its ranks, especially given the many reports revolving around a future adaptation of the Young Avengers and in all ways. of which Marvel presents various proteges. The public has waited a long time to see Johansson on a self-directed adventure. Her character debuted over a decade ago inIron Man 2,andBlack Widowis configured to reflect on the past, present and future of operators. With Johanssons’ time as Black Widow coming to an end, it is rumored that Pugh will take over the nickname or a variation of it. Pugh has already signed on to appear in the Disney + seriesHawk EyeafterBlack Widow. Regardless of how Pughs ‘character is received, it seems clear from BTS’s many fun photos and interviews that she already has Johnassons’ seal of approval. More: Black Widow Theory: Taskmaster Sets Up Yelena’s MCU Future Source: Florence pugh/ Instagram Indiana Jones 5 photos suggest Harrison Ford will be aged with CGI

