Loki director Kate Herron shares inspirations behind Miss Minutes video





The first episode of Loki stumbled across Disney + this week, and fans are already loving the Tom Hiddleston-led series. A new fan favorite character is Miss Minutes, the animated clock voiced by Tara Strong. Marvel fans had already gone crazy for the character even before the show premiered, and the first episode featured her in an animated educational video from TVA, which explained the history of the organization. This week, the Twitter user @ samsummers0 took to the social media site to share a little history of the animation behind the video. The thread caught the attention of Loki director, Kate Herron, who shared it. “If, like me, you were truly captivated by TVA’s animated instructional video at yesterday’s #Loki premiere, here’s a quick (not exhaustive!) Thread on some of its animation influences,” @ samsummers0 wrote. “One of the most important seems to be the series of space documentaries that Ward Kimball made for the Disney TV show in the 1950s. It combined graphics and diagrams with simple, angular type and thick lines, to a consciously “modern” look that didn’t draw attention to the facts. “ This take on ‘Mid-Century Modern’ animation is most closely associated with United Productions of America (UPA). Fudget’s (1954) Budget is most reminiscent of the Loki scene, with its simulated tone and backgrounds in graph paper. ”they added. One of the earliest examples of this style is the series ‘A Few Quick Facts’ (1944-45). These were instructional videos made for US military personnel by the UPA and other studios. clean look and the use of symbols and diagrams was both cost effective and easy to understand. “ “Finally, there’s probably a bunch of touchstones for the design of TVA’s bustling desks, but to me it really conjured up the crazy perspectives and angular red paths of Maurice Noble’s designs for the space station in Duck Dodgers ( 1953) “, explained the thread. . “This thread is awesome. Our hand-drawn #MissMinutes preview video in #loki was made by the excellent people at @TitmouseInc, who are behind one of my favorite #VentureBros shows,” Herron replied. You can check out the thread below: This thread is awesome. Our #MissMinutes hand drawn presentation video in #loki was made by the excellent people of @TitmouseInc , who are behind one of my favorite shows #VentureBros https://t.co/Gf4shh9IMR – Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 12, 2021 Loki follows the character’s version after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he’s picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to help set the schedule he helped break. The series provides the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from the Marvel Multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is expected to feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said Loki and Mobius “will be one of the most popular couples we’ve ever had at Marvel.” New episodes of Loki releases on Disney + on Wednesdays. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos