Emilia Clarke reveals who she thinks left the infamous cup of coffee





the Game of thrones The coffee cup mystery is a mystery that will apparently never die and now, almost two years after the infamous moment in the final season of the HBO series, Emilia Clarke shares who she says left the coffee cup behind. lost sighted by fans in the episode “The Last of the Stark”. In an episode of TheSkimm’s Texting With (via Weekly entertainment), Clarke was asked what her favorite morning drink was and she said it wasn’t Starbucks and then brought up the coffee cup situation. “It’s not Starbucks, spoiler,” Clarke said. “I’ll say it again for the record: it wasn’t mine. I’m looking at you Dan Weiss.” Weiss was an executive producer of Game of thrones alongside David Benioff, but he never took credit for the drink either, with Benioff revealing in the book Fire can’t kill a dragon by James Hibberd that they thought they were playing a prank when they found out about the cup. “I couldn’t believe it,” says Benioff. “When we got the email about this the next day I honestly thought someone was playing a prank on us because there had been things before where people were like, ‘Oh, look at that plane background !’ and someone had retouched it in Photoshop. I thought, “There’s no way there’s a cup of coffee in there.” Then when I saw it on TV, I was like, ‘How didn’t I see that?’ “ As for Clarke, as she points the finger at Weiss now, she previously blamed Varys actor Conleth Hill. “Here’s the truth,” Clarke revealed to Jimmy Fallon. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who is sitting next to me in this scene, he pulls me aside and he says, ‘Emilia, I have to tell you something. I have to tell you something, my love. The cup of coffee was mine! It was his! It was Conleth’s cup of coffee. He said it.” She went on to explain why Hill was in no rush to come forward. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry honey, I didn’t mean anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very strong for you, ”she said. “And I was like, ‘What ?! “” Do you think the Game of thrones will the mystery of the cup of coffee ever really be solved? Let us know in the comments.

