Piers Morgan gives Simon Cowell a scathing comeback after mercilessly mocking him at races





PIERS Morgan had a comeback when Simon Cowell mercilessly laughed at him on their race day. The former GMB host, 56, joined his former Britain's Got Talent co-star at the Epsom Derby. 5 Piers Morgan said he showed up at Epsom to find Simon and Lauren in the next box Write in his To post Column Piers explained how he introduced himself to find his former boss Simon in the box next door with his family. He recounted how the 61-year-old TV and music mogul delivered a harsh criticism when a waitress came to see him. The newspaper's former editor revealed that Simon introduced them saying, "It's Piers, he was on TV." He writes: "'I did it yes', I confirmed. 'I was on a show called Britain's Got Talent when it attracted 20 million viewers.'" 5 Simon was at the races with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric Credit: AP 5 He was quoted as referring to Piers as someone who "was on television" Credit: Rex 5 The ex-GMB man responded with a jibe over BGT's notes without him Credit: Rex Piers added that Simon replied, "TOUCH" and laughed in bold return. The duo were part of the original Britain's Got Talent line-up when it launched in 2007 alongside Amanda Holden. The show was an instant hit, garnering huge ratings that the show, while still hugely popular, is struggling to achieve these days. Piers left ITV's Good Morning Britain in March the same day he left the set in an on-air argument with weather presenter Alex Beresford. He declined to apologize for saying he didn't believe Meghan Markle's claims in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and instead stepped back. Piers has now explained how he plans to come back to GMB by identifying as a female after it was revealed that ITV wanted an all-female hosting line. Piers Morgan 'returns' to Good Morning Britain as he kisses ex-co-host Susanna Reid







