Why so many plans have an obvious CGI





The HBO series uses a surprising amount of CGI due to shooting issues related to COVID as well as the increasing use of technology in realistic media.

HBOEasttown marewas acclaimed for its evocation of a gritty, small-town Pennsylvania setting, but contains a surprising amount of CGI for a series without any element of sci-fi or fantasy. When you look for it, there are countless blueprints with some sort of CGI enhancement. This can be explained in part because of the difficulties of filming around the COVID-19 pandemic, and in part because of the ubiquity of computer graphics in modern television. Set in the real town of Easttown, Pennsylvania, the series stars Kate Winslet as a detective investigating a murder and a series of disappearances. As the story goes,Easttown marereveals a number of secrets as Mare discovers the real killer. Director Craig Zobel approached the series as a feature film, with constant staff throughout the seven episodes, and filmed much of the series on location in the real Delaware County. While showcasing real-life locations, the series also uses CGI to fill in the gaps that were present due to its filming schedule. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Mare Of Easttown: What The Final Blow Means Easttown mareThe use of CGI can be seen throughout the series. For example, almost all of the scenes in a car have been computer generated, in a more sophisticated version of the classic green screen technique used when television characters are driving. Several exterior shots of the finale were created digitally, as evidenced by the somewhat awkward interplay between the natural background and the human figures in the foreground. The scene where Evan Peters’ Detective Zabel is shot was also made using CGI, with the dramatic chase between Mare and the kidnapper filmed on a soundstage for three days. The version of this scene in the episode has been changed from an original fifteen minute cut. The addiction to computer graphics was due in part to the filming around COVID-19.Easttown marebegan filming in the fall of 2019 and was initially scheduled to run until April 2020, but production was halted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with television and movies everywhere closed for months. Filming resumed in the fall, but with additional restrictions, meaning scenes involving large crowds had to be changed. Zobel is committed to maintaining Easttown mareDelaware County vibe including Winslet accent. As the series was almost half-finished, the script probably still contained some awkward moments to adapt to a virus-limited shoot. It might have been easier to film the actors in a studio and edit elements. like cars or exterior backgrounds that might have been unavailable. While the use of CGI inEasttown marewas vast, few viewers seemed to complain or even notice. The computer improvements have been done in a manner that is largely inconspicuous, or at least indistinguishable from other popular movies and TV shows.Easttown mareCGI reflects how computer graphics are becoming prevalent in more realistic titles as well as in sci-fi, fantasy and horror media. Modern technology can be used for realistic animals, as in Cruel, blood, sex scenes, backdrop locations, to bring together actors who have never been in the same space, making actors look older or younger, and more. While this process can sometimes result in unnatural or weird shots,Easttown mareshows how it can be incorporated into an on-site shoot to create a compelling ensemble. NEXT: Mare Of Easttown: Unanswered Questions After The Finale Obi-Wan set photos reveal how Ewan McGregor’s costume is hidden

